App State vs Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Marshall and No. 24 Appalachian State are both looking to stay unbeaten in the early going this season as they face off on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the App State vs Marshall online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the App State vs Marshall live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the App State vs Marshall live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the App State vs Marshall live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the App State vs Marshall live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Appalachian State vs Marshall Preview

After a pair of double-digit win seasons, Appalachian State entered the year with a high-level of expectations — the No. 24 ranking in the AP Poll evidence of that. The team’s opener against Charlotte might have been a little closer than they had imagined, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for the 35-20 victory. Now the Mountaineers turn their attention to Marshall.

“Our goal is to be 1-0, and I told them yesterday in our team meeting that the Charlotte game is gone, and we reached our goal about being 1-0. And we’ll go week by week,” Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark. “Again, playing Marshall, our goal is to be 1-0. We’ll keep it here in the present and let the future hold what it holds.”

The Mountaineers did what they do best in the matchup against Charlotte and ran the ball. Appalachian State had 50 rushing attempts for 308 yards and a whopping 6.2 yards per carry average.

“We have the outside zone and the inside zone, and it’s kind of like making bread,” Clark said. “You just have to start caressing it a little bit, rubbing it here, rubbing it there. Put it in there, let it rise and that’s the beauty of it. We never got impatient with it.”

A key for the Mountaineers will be slowing down Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who amassed 307 yards and 4 touchdowns in his debut. He led the Thundering Herd to eight touchdowns and a field goal in the 59-0 season-opening victory against Eastern Kentucky.

“One thing that we take really seriously is facing adversity when it comes. Last week, it seems we did not have a lot of adversity, but we know it is coming,” Wells said. “It is a great team coming in next week. We are going to face a great defense and offense. When the adversity comes, how are we going to handle it, and that is going to be a big focus this week in practice.”

He’s got the attention of App State, as well.

“Reynolds is a heck of a football player, and he can extend plays,” Clark said. “And you saw that last year, so we just tried to keep him in the pocket as best we could and knowing he was going to make a few plays, but we had to limit the big plays.”

Appalachian State is a 5-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 59.5 points. The Mountaineers, who are the reigning Sun Belt champions, are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Conference USA conference.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Appalachian State Football Without Cable