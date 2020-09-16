How to Watch Archer Season 11 Online for Free

Long-running FX/FXX animated comedy Archer returns for its 11th season on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch new Archer Season 11 episodes online for free:

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch new Archer episodes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion (and sometimes longer), even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch new Archer episodes live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch new Archer episodes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes of Archer the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch new Archer episodes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Archer Season 11 Preview

Archer | Season 11: Official Trailer [HD] | FXXArcher is awake….and he needs a drink. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the new season of #ArcherFXX. Premieres September 16th on FXX. Next day #FXonHulu. Subscribe now for more Archer clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many… 2020-07-25T00:59:49Z

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

According to the FXX media kit, here is where each character is when the show returns.

As Sterling faces a world that has moved on without him, he is finding it difficult to adjust. His friends and co-workers are back to working in a quasi-independent spy agency and are functioning well. Meanwhile, Archer’s walking with a cane and sometimes unsure if he’s still in a coma or not. What the hell is going on?

Living her best life, Lana Kane’s (Aisha Tyler) career is going smoothly, her daughter is getting the best education in the world, and she’s happier than she’s ever been. So why is Lana worried about Archer’s return? Whatever the reason, her therapist is sure to hear a lot about it.

Archer | A Very Special Archer Table Read | FXXMission debriefing: The #ArcherFXX cast host a table read to raise awareness for the ACLU foundation. Their target: Season 3, Episode 5: “El Contador.” Strap on your boots and get ready, it’s go time. Subscribe now for more Archer clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to… 2020-09-15T18:00:10Z

As Sterling’s mother, Malory Archer (Jessica Walter) only wants what’s best for her son. She spent the past three years at the side of his coma bed, but that didn’t stop her from rebuilding her spy agency. The Agency is now profitable and well-respected, and Malory is eager for Sterling to get back to work. In addition to being a nice boost to his self-esteem, working will get him out of the pigsty he calls an apartment.

Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell) has become the Agency’s top agent in Archer’s absence. He’s centered, confident, and most important, RIPPED. He’s ready to help Archer get reacquainted with the spy world and maybe show off his impressive abs if the chance should arise.

Cheryl and/or Carol Tunt (Judy Greer) is Malory’s assistant and has helped keep the Agency running smoothly and efficiently. She refers to herself as ‘New Better Cheryl,’ but under her professional exterior still smolders an arson-loving sociopath. Will Archer’s return be the spark to usher in the return of old, bug nuts crazy Cheryl? Yeah, probably.

Archer | Season 1-10 Recap | FXXSo… how did we get here? Before the new season begins, get a recap of the first ten seasons of Archer. The all-new season premieres September 16 on FXX – Next day FX on Hulu Subscribe now for more Archer clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return… 2020-09-01T15:59:52Z

Pam Poovey (Amber Nash) has been a successful spy and the muscle for Malory’s newly found Agency. In her heart, she yearns for the old days when she didn’t have to worry about preventing coups in foreign lands and could worry about the important stuff like day drinking and seeing how many pool balls she can stuff in her mouth.

Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates) is the Agency’s technical wizard. He’s always providing field agents with tech and gadgets to help them with their missions and he finds it BORING! He’s so excited that Archer is back and can’t wait to delve into the mind of a man who has crossed the thin veil separating the living and the dead. Also, he totally loves heavy metal.

Ray Gillette (Adam Reed) is the same professional spy he’s always been. He’s suave, stealthy, and willing to take a three-week mission to Bora Bora because that’s where the intelligence led him. Does no one remember why they became spies in the first place? It’s the perks, baby!

Archer season 11 premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

