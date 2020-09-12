Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Pittsburgh Panthers will kick off their 2020 campaign when they host the Austin Peay Governors at Heinz Field Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how to watch a live stream of Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels via FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Pittsburgh live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Austin Peay vs Pitt Game Preview

While this matchup klicks off Pitt’s season, it will be the second game for Austin Peay, who lost to Central Arkansas, 24-17, last weekend. Peay got off to a strong start, but they couldn’t hold on to the lead in the final minutes. Running back CJ Evans ran for a 75-yard score on the Governors first possession, but that was the primary offensive highlight for Austin Peay.

Junior quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall had an underwhelming day in the loss, going 14-31 for 181 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He ran for a score, but the offense only managed 16 first downs all game, and they just couldn’t get clicking.

One of the more interesting matchups of this game will be the Governors’ defense against Pitt’s rushing attack. Peay gave up 177 yards rushing on 31 attempts (that’s 5.7 yards per carry) last week, but they held Central Arkansas to a 25 percent success rate on third-down, so they buckled down when they needed to. They will be facing a Panthers team with a questionable situation at running back, so how well they stop the run will be crucial.

Despite the question marks at running back, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is high in his team’s offensive line. “The offensive line may be the most cohesive unit on our football team,” Narduzzi said last week. “Those guys do everything together. They wear the same stinky, smelly shirt (every day).”

Garment choices aside, they’ll be blocking for committee of A.J. Davis, Todd Sibley Jr. and Vincent Davis, and Narduzzi said this week he saw the team’s future starter likely emerging against the Governors.

“There’s a group of tailbacks there that we’re going to find out who gets hot and who’s making plays. Then we’ll find out who our starter is,” the Pitt coach said. “It’s going to be who shows up on game day. But I’ve got trust in every one of them.”

On defense, Pitt is trying to improve overall from last season, where they allowed 22.5 points a game, which was 36th in the nation. Their defensive line is above average, however, and should continue to be. The Panthers led the nation in sacks last season, netting nearly four per game, and Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones were a huge reason why. Both will be back anchoring the defense this season, and the Governors are going to have their work cut out for them.