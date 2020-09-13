Bears vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Both coming off disappointing campaigns, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions kick off their 2020 seasons with an NFC North matchup in Motor City on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Bears vs Lions Preview

The Bears swept the Lions last season, and have won four straight against Detroit. While he hasn’t exactly been lights out against most other teams in the league, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has lit the Lions up since head coach Matt Nagy took over in 2018.

Trubisky is 3-0 against the Lions in that time, and he has thrown for 866 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. The oft-criticized quarterback said last week that his offseason competition with Nick Foles forced him to see through a new lens.

“I think I just found my confidence this offseason when I figured out it was going to be a competition,” Trubisky said, adding: “At the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself for your teammates and other people to believe in you. So I just came in here with a different attitude and mindset and how I’m gonna approach this season. There’s gonna be no regrets. I’m not even worried about outcomes. I’m just worried about putting my best foot forward and staying in that mindset to allow you to play really good football.”

Chicago has held Detroit to 71 points combined in the last four games of the series, but quarterback Matthew Stafford did not face the Bears at all in 2019, as he sat out the second half of the season with a back injury. When healthy, Stafford is one of the more underrated and lethal signal callers in the league, and with the Bears starting rookie Jaylon Johnson at cornerback, look for Stafford to test him early and often in this one.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions had the 26th ranked defense in the NFL last year, and they also traded their best player away this offseason in defensive back Darius Slay, so their secondary will be suspect in this game, especially with first-round corner Jeff Okudah likely to be out. The Bears will also likely be without a key defensive acquisition in top free agent Robert Quinn, who did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

One thing to monitor that could impact this one: running back David Montgomery’s health. Montgomery has been nursing a groin injury for the past few weeks, and while he’s on track to play, he could very well see limited action, which isn’t ideal for this Bears offense.

