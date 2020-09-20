How to Watch Bills vs Dolphins Live Stream Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills will look to move to 2-0 as they head south to take on a hungry Miami Dolphins squad that’s in search of their first win of the season on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bills vs Dolphins online:

Bills vs Dolphins Preview

The Bills were impressive in their Week 1 victory of the New York Jets, hammering their AFC East rival 27-17 in a game that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. A late touchdown by the Jets drew them closer in a game that the Bills controlled from start to finish.

Quarterback Josh Allen led the way for the Bills, completing 33-of-46 passes for 312 yards and a pair of scores. He found his new top target Stefon Diggs early and often, with the speedy pass-catcher collecting eight catches on nine targets for 86 yards.

Now he’ll go up against a revamped Dolphins defense that includes his former teammate, Shaq Lawson.

“We got our old buddy Shaq down there,” he said. “It will be fun to play against him, he was a really good guy in the locker room last year. We hated to see him go. But, you know, it’s a team that added a lot this offseason, especially the secondary so we’ve got to make sure we’re good with decision-making. They’ve got some guys that can go make some plays, a couple ballhawks out there.”

The Bills strong Week 1 showing caught the attention of Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who knows his team will have their hands full.

“I would agree that the Bills are trending upward,” Flores said. “This is a good team. We want to put our best foot forward.”

The Dolphins dropped their opener to the Cam Newton led Patriots, 21-11. Miami managed just 269 yards of total offense and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was less than stellar. The bearded veteran tossed three interceptions.

“The best medicine for a performance like that is getting back on the practice field and getting back out there,” Fitzpatrick said, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Obviously, you don’t want to have weeks like I had last week. That can’t happen if we’re going to win football games. … For me and the roller-coaster I’ve been on, I have an easy way of putting things like that behind me and moving on.”

But his bad showing is adding to the clamors for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to make his debut. Miami took the former Heisman winner with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, but he suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture during his final college season. That has led to the Dolphins being cautious about the decision to put him on the field.

“He’s doing well,” Flores said. “He’s really going from a rehab standpoint or a strength-training standpoint. He’s doing what everyone else is doing, so we felt like we could take him off. He’s doing well physically and mentally and getting practice reps and trying to improve from a football standpoint, from a learning and being-a-professional standpoint, like all rookies. He’s doing well, and he’s learning.”

Buffalo is a 5.5-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 42.

