Chiefs vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) will head to SoFi Stadium to face Tyrod Taylor and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) for an AFC West showdown Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Chargers online:

Chiefs vs Chargers Preview

No team looked better or more dominant Week 1 than the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mahomes went 24-32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a convincing 34-20 win over the Texans, and he wasn’t even the guy nabbing headlines when the game was over. That honor went to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who showed up in a big way in his first-ever game.

Edwards-Helaire dazzled in his debut, rushing for 138 yards on 25 carries (that’s 5.5 yards per rush) while also scoring his first touchdown as a pro. He’ll be going against a defense led by Joey Bosa that allowed 4.4 yards per carry last week against the Bengals.

Kansas City looked polished on both sides of the ball against Houston, but their run defense was a glaring weakness. The Chiefs allowed 5.4 yards per rush against the Texans, so Tyrod Taylor and company could really do some damage.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had 84 yards on 19 carries in the team’s Week 1 win over the Bengals, and he’ll be someone the Kansas City defense keys in on right away. How well Taylor can use his other weapons, particularly wideout Keenan Allen, will be key.

As for the Chargers quarterback, Taylor didn’t exactly light things up in his team’s 16-13 win over Cincinnati. He finished the game with 208 yards, no touchdowns and no picks, and his six yards rushing over the entire game won’t scare many defenses. Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are going to have to find ways to get Taylor more involved if the Chargers want to compete this year, particularly in tough divisional matchups like this one.

Lynn will also have his hands full plotting for Mahomes, so some solid offensive output wouldn’t hurt. If Bosa can create the kind of pressure he’s known for up front, he could be quite the thorn in Mahomes’ side.

“They can be a matchup nightmare, but I think our defense has done a really good job of containing K.C. for the most part,” Lynn said this week. “If we take care of the ball and play our type of game, I look forward to playing these guys.”

