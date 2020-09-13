Eagles vs Washington Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team open their 2020 campaigns with an NFC East matchup at FedEx Field on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Washington online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Philadelphia and Washington, DC

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Philadelphia and Washington, DC

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Washington live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Eagles vs Washington Preview

The Eagles have won six in a row against Washington, including a two-game sweep last season in which Carson Wentz and the Philly offense put up 69 points in both games combined. Wentz had a solid season in 2019, throwing for a career-high 4,039 yards, along with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It was the first time Wentz started a full 16 games in the regular season since his rookie year, and he’s looking to build on it.

“That role kind of evolves over the course of your career — as a quarterback, you’re always thrust into leadership. But I think the vocal side of that leadership role comes with time,” Wentz said last week. “I’m going into my fifth year, which still seems crazy to say that I’ve been playing that long. So, I definitely feel like a veteran now. Those things come with age and experience.”

Age and experience are two things Wentz has on Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who begins his second season this year, and his first as the team’s starter. It was against this Eagles team in December of 2019 that Haskins had his best game as a rookie last year. Washington lost, 37-27, but Haskins threw for 261 yards and two scores, finishing the game with a rating of 121.3, out-performing Wentz.

“That last [Eagles] game last year was just me getting my feet damp, I wouldn’t even say wet,” Haskins said this week. “Just not forcing plays out on the field, for me to make plays with my feet and calling plays in and out of the huddle. The whole game was my first game where I felt confident.” Whether that confidence can translate to a win against a tough divisional rival remains to be seen.

The Eagles gave up 22.1 points a game in 2019, which was 15th in the league. They added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, but he has already been ruled out of this game due to injury, so it looks like Fletcher Cox will be the team’s primary pass rusher yet again.

Injuries may also hurt Philadelphia offensively, with wideout Alshon Jeffery and running back Miles Sanders also missing Week 1, so Wentz13 will be more than a little shorthanded. If second-overall pick Chase Young plays as advertised, Wentz and company could be in for a long afternoon.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Eagles Games Without Cable