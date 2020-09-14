How to Watch ‘Enslaved’ Docuseries Online Without Cable

This new six-part docuseries explores the transatlantic slave trade. Enslaved is hosted by Samuel L. Jackson and premieres Monday, September 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Enslaved

‘Enslaved’ Preview

Enslaved (EPIX 2020 Series) – Official TrailerEnslaved is a six-part doc series premiering Monday 9/14 at 10/9c, only on EPIX. #Enslaved https://www.facebook.com/EPIX/ https://twitter.com/epixhd https://instagram.com/epix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix Enslaved is a six-episode docuseries that explores 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World by following the efforts of Diving with a Purpose, as they search for and locate six slave ships that went down with their human cargo. Executive produced and featuring award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, the series tracks the efforts of divers as they utilize new methods of underwater archaeology to identify and locate these sunken slave ships for the first time in history. These modern day adventures serve as a springboard to tell the stories of the ideology, economics and politics of slavery, while also celebrating stories of resistance, the cultures left behind and the culture that we live in. 2020-08-27T15:37:12Z

This six-part docuseries is produced and hosted by actor and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson, offering a never-before-seen look at the transatlantic slave trade.

Enslaved aims to “shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World. Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs.”

In the premiere episode, “Cultures Left Behind,” “divers from Diving With a Purpose go in search of sunken slave ships. Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson goes on a personal journey to meet the tribe of his ancestors for the first time.”

Using new diving technology – such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The series also tracks the efforts of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), a collaborating organization with The National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), as they search for and locate six slave ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard. Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, Enslaved also chronicles the first positive identification of a “Freedom Ship,” an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada.

Each episode follows three separate storylines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson, and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch.

Enslaved also “celebrates stories of resistance, accomplishment, and hope; the cultures left behind and the culture that we live in presently… a culture that, in many ways, was born in the bowels of those sunken slave ships.”

Enslaved premieres Monday, September 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

