How to Watch Filthy Rich Online Without Cable for Free

New show Filthy Rich is ready to join the pantheon of Dynasty and Dallas as far as primetime soaps go. It premieres Monday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

‘Filthy Rich’ Preview

Official Trailer: FILTHY RICH | FOX ENTERTAINMENTIt's gonna get FILTHY. Don't miss Kim Cattrall in the premiere of FILTHY RICH on MON, SEP 21 at 9/8c on FOX. Subscribe now for more Filthy Rich clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like Filthy Rich on Facebook: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_FB Follow Filthy Rich on Twitter: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_TW Follow Filthy Rich on Instagram: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX… 2020-07-31T18:19:32Z

According to FOX’s press release, Filthy Rich is “a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

“With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight. The series also stars Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Olivia Macklin, with Emmy Award nominee Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar. Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

The description of the premiere teases, “The unknown heirs of a wealthy businessman hatch a plan to get a piece of his fortune.”

First Look: Who Is The Monreaux Family? | Season 1 | FILTHY RICHThe cast explains the premise of this exciting new saga FILTHY RICH coming to FOX on MON, SEP 21st. Subscribe now for more Filthy Rich clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like Filthy Rich on Facebook: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_FB Follow Filthy Rich on Twitter: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_TW Follow Filthy Rich on Instagram: https://fox.tv/FilthyRich_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬… 2020-08-24T16:24:30Z

The description for episode two, titled “John 3:3″ and airing September 28, reads” “Margaret finds a way to capitalize on the surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club; Margaret puts Eric in charge of the charitable arm of the company; Rose finds out the shocking truth about Jason.”

In an interview, creator Tate Taylor tells Entertainment Weekly that he came to this story trying to find the “most interesting ways to have conflict.”

“I was really looking at how fractured we all were and wondering where we might all end up as a nation,” said Taylor. “When I create stories, I try to find the most interesting ways to have conflict first, like, ‘What could be a fun, crazy way to have conflict?’ And what better way than politics, sex, and religion?”

He added, “This is a workplace family drama,” he says. “If people think they’re coming to see a show about faith on a televangelism network, it’s really not. It’s not so much about religion as it is about this family dealing with everything that’s coming at them.”

Filthy Rich premieres Monday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

