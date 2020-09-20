Jaguars vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the most surprising upset of Week 1 and will look to capitalize on that momentum as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Titans online:

Jaguars vs Titans Preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be one of — if not the — worst teams in the league after a fire sale in the offseason that saw many of the franchises long-time pillars land with other squads. But in Week 1, Jacksonville stepped up and bested the Colts 27-20 behind a very efficient performance from second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew completed 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. That included the eventual game winning TD strike to Keelan Cole with just over five minutes left in the game.

“We’re going to do our best to make sure we’re worth watching,” Minshew said after the win.

The Titans don’t plan to make the mistake of underestimating the Jags with first place in the AFC South on the line.

“I think the Colts kind of underestimated them, and they win in a dogfight,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said of the Jaguars. “So hopefully it won’t be a dogfight for us. Hopefully we can get up and score a lot of points. But at the end of the day, it’s all about trying to be 1-0 this week.”

The Titans were +175 to win the AFC South, while Jacksonville was a hefty +2,000 long-shot.

“I feel like (there’s) always going to be that doubt when people think about us, and that’s just the status quo we have to change around here,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen told reporters. “So, yeah, I think it’s a big game for us, it’s a big game because it’s a divisional game. It’s a game we must have.”

The Titans didn’t win their opener with any style points, but they got the job done, besting the Broncos 16-14 on Monday Night Football. Reigning NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry led the way with 116 yards on a whopping 31 carries. Don’t expect Henry’s workload to be any less as the season moves along.

“We felt like that’s where Derrick was at physically condition-wise,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “That may change each and every week, but Derrick, he’s not going to be on any kind of pitch count. He gets himself in great condition. He understands the responsibility he has to the team to be able to sometimes carry it as many times as he did on Monday night.”

The Titans are a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 44 points. Tennessee are 6-0 straight up in their last six games at home against Jacksonville.

