Notre Dame vs South Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The South Florida Bulls (1-0) will head to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of South Florida vs Notre Dame online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Florida vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch South Florida vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch South Florida vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

South Florida vs Notre Dame Preview

Bulls coach Jeff Scott is looking for his second win in a row after his team handled Citadel, 27-6, last week. Scott will likely be using more than one quarterback, but the group should be led by Jordan McCloud, who was the team’s primary passer in last week’s win. McCloud went 11-16 for just 68 yards and a touchdown, but don’t be surprised if big-armed Cade Fortin makes his debut at some point against the Irish.

Scott, who says he’s “fired up” about getting the opportunity to play a storied university in a legendary stadium, isn’t focused on wins or losses as much as he is gauging his team’s mettle.

“I’m more interested in seeing how our players respond against a very talented opponent on the road than I am worried about the scoreboard and all of that kind of stuff,” Scott said this week. “Obviously, we want to win the game. That’s what we’re going up there to do, but there are so many things right now for us that we’re focusing on more than worrying about what the score is by quarter and by halftime or whatever. By and large, you worry about what you’re doing in front of you and look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game and you’ll be able to learn how you did.”

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 27-13 win over the Duke Blue Devils that saw their offense sputter early on before putting it all together later in the game. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams had 19 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had 93 yards receiving. Look for quarterback Ian Book to lean on Williams in this game, as well.

The Irish quarterback took a bit to get warmed up against Duke, throwing one ugly interception while also catching a break after another pick was wiped away due to a defensive penalty. He finished the game 19-31 for 263 yards, a touchdown and the lone pick.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly noted this week that his offensive line looked good in their debut against the Blue Devils, and he thinks that performance will be a bit of a stepping stone heading into this matchup.

“We’ve got a very good offensive line as a unit and getting them going is going to be so important for us. I think that the second half of the game, we could start to see our group coming together from that perspective. I think six new young players on the offensive side of the ball in the skill position, getting them a chance to get out there and start making some plays and gain some confidence, those are the things that we’ll take away that will help us in week two.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Every Notre Dame Game Without Cable