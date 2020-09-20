Panthers vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable for Free

Tom Brady will be looking for a little bit of redemption Week 2 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1).

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Bucs online:

Panthers vs Bucs Preview

After a disappointing 34-23 Week 1 loss to the Saints, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wasn’t happy with his team’s performance, and neither was their veteran signal-caller. Tom Brady went 23-36 for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions and he is focused on eliminating the mistakes in Week 2.

“Every week’s a different challenge,” Brady said this week. “I think it starts with great communication, understanding how to win the game, how to lose the game, being on the same page with my teammates so we can go execute. Obviously, to turn the ball over, makes it difficult to win.”

The Bucs will be a bit short-handed in this one, as wideout Chris Godwin has been ruled out with a concussion. Mike Evans, who spent some time on the injury report this week, should be ready to play despite a nagging hamstring issue. How well Evans is moving, along with how well the Bucs can get the running game going, will both be key for Tampa Bay.

As for the Panthers, Matt Rhule saw his squad lose his coaching debut against the Raiders, 34-30. Carolina put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t quite pull it off. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was impressive in his first game as the team’s starter, throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown, and he’ll be tested in this one by a Bucs defense that allowed just 271 total yards last week against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Running back Christian McCaffrey had his usual solid outing Week 1, gaining 135 total yards and rushing for two scores, and he’ll be tested here against a Bucs front that surrendered just 2.4 yards per carry in their loss against the Saints.

Panthers’ coach Matt Rhule said this week that his team can play far better defense moving forward, after the unit allowed three rushing touchdowns to Josh Jacobs alone last week. Rhule said noted that he’s hoping his team can pressure Brady into making more mistakes this week.

“We have to come up in crucial situations and get pressure,” Rhule said, also noting the legendary quarterback’s penchant for bounce-back wins. “We know we’ll have our hands full. No one’s better in bouncing back from a loss than Tom Brady.”

