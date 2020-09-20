Patriots vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

In what many view as the game of the week, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will host Cam Newton and the New England Patriots (1-0).

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Patriots vs Seahawks Preview

Cam Newton answered the call in a big way in his first-ever game under center for the Pats against the Miami Dolphins last week. He completed nearly 79 percent of his passes for 155 yards, while also rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.

He’ll be going up against a Seahawks defense that allowed 506 total yards against a high-flying Atlanta Falcons team last weekend, but they also clamped down and made key stops when they needed to, forcing three turnovers, and they forced three turnovers on downs, as well.

On offense, Seattle is fresh from a ridiculous performance by Russell Wilson and company, who put up 322 yards and four touchdowns while scoring 38 points in the win over Atlanta. Wilson’s favorite target, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, will be going up against the best corner in the league in Stephon Gilmore, however, which will be one of the game’s key matchups. If Gilmore gets the best of Metcalf, look for Wilson to try to make more plays with his legs, although New England is likely expecting that.

When speaking to the media this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick heaped loads of praise onto Wilson, signifying the respect he has for the signal-caller.

“This guy’s a tremendous player,” Belichick said this week. “Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. But I don’t really see anybody better than this player. He can do everything. He’s obviously got great leadership, playmaking skills, he plays very well in the most critical situations in the game, his decision making, running, passing.”

That said, Belichick’s specialty has been removing the strongest offensive player of every team he faces, and for Seattle, that’s Wilson. If the Patriots manage to stop Mr. Unlimited from hitting his favorite target in Metcalf, or if they keep the talented quarterback from hurting them with his legs, it could be a long day for the Seahawks. But Pete Carroll knows and trusts his quarterback well, so don’t be surprised if Wilson takes what the Pats give him and makes things happen all by himself.

When it comes down to it, though, the cat and mouse between Belichick and Carroll may be the most intriguing battle of all.

