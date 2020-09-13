Raiders vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Carolina Panthers begin the Matt Rhule Era Sunday when they take on the newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 NFL action.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Panthers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas and Charlotte

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas and Charlotte

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Panthers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Raiders vs Panthers Preview

In what may be one of the more intriguing coaching battles of Week 1, Jon Gruden, who is trying to get his team into the postseason for the first time since his arrival three years ago, will try to out-duel Matt Rhule in his first-ever game as a head coach in the NFL. Rhule said this week that he has considered Gruden to be a mentor of sorts, noting he received loads of advice from the current Raiders coach when he was at Temple. Now, they’ll be on opposite sides of the field.

One thing Gruden knows for sure? His defense will be seeing a lot of All-Pro, All-Everything running back Christian McCaffrey. “They’re going to get the ball to him any way they can,” Gruden said about Carolina’s game plan, and he’s not wrong. McCaffrey had over 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving last year, and he also tallied 19 touchdowns. He’s one of the league’s most dynamic players, and he’ll be going up against a Raiders defense that allowed over 26 points and 354 total yards a game last season — but this isn’t the same Raiders defense.

Las Vegas entirely revamped the middle of their ‘D’, bringing in two speedy and hard-hitting linebackers in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. They also added Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round of the draft. All three are expected to start, and Kwiatkoski, especially, will be one to watch against McCaffrey. The 27-year-old linebacker had a breakout season with the Bears last year, and his speed and ability to stop the run should affect this game immediately.

Safety Johnathan Abram said last week that the presence of the two linebackers alone has made a world of difference. “It looks like day and night, truthfully,” Abram said. “We’ve gotten faster on every single position on offense and defense. But the linebacker core does stick out.”

The Panthers also went out and made some changes this offseason, signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract. Bridgewater broke out in a big way last year when he filled in for an injured Drew Brees, starting five games and going 5-0, while also throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how Bridgewater responds to the call in his first full season as a starter since 2015, and it will be equally interesting to see how a new-look Raiders defense tries to contain McCaffrey. It should be a close game, and could be a back-and-forth battle that may come down to the final possession.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Panthers Games Without Cable