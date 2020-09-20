Rams vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Philadelphia Eagles will search for their first win of the season when they host the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Rams vs Eagles online:

Rams vs Eagles Preview

The Rams made their SoFi Stadium debut last week, besting the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at their new arena in Inglewood, which was empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a special day,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s not the way you’d imagine it, but I think we’ll look back on this a long time from now and realize the importance of it, but it was really cool to go out there and get a win and play really well.”

Goff completed 20 of 31 passes for 275 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Wideout Robert Woods hauled in six of those passes for 105 yards, and running back Malcolm Brown carried 18 times for 79 yards and a pair of scores, adding a trio of catches for 31 more yards.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers got home for one sack apiece.

“To be at this stadium for the first time and break it in with a win, that’s what you work for,” Donald said, per AP, “that’s what you practice for.”

In Week 2, Donald — a two-time defensive player of the year — and the Rams defensive front will go up against a depleted Eagles offensive line that surrendered 8 sacks to the Washington Football team a week earlier in a 27-17 road defeat.

Philadelphia lost right guard Brandon Brooks — a three-time Pro Bowler — and presumed starting left tackle Andre Dillard to season-ending injures over the summer. Right tackle Lane Johnson, another three-time Pro Bowler, was a late scratch for Week 1, though he’s expected to play at less than 100 percent on Sunday.

“Any time you disrupt your offensive line and lose some continuity there, it’s going to affect you a little bit,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the defeat, according to the team’s official website, “but the one thing I like about our guys is it’s a resilient group.”

The Eagles managed just 57 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Quarterback Carson Wentz went 24-of-42 through the air for 275 yards, 2 touchdowns and as many interceptions. He also fumbled twice, losing possession once.

“I’ve gotta clean up the interceptions,” Wentz said, according to the team’s site. “I put our defense in a bad spot on a couple of occasions. We definitely lost some momentum and we didn’t make the plays we needed to make.

“I’ve got to be better. It starts with me. I’ve got to protect the ball and lead these guys better and I’ll own that.”

