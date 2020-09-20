Ravens vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the NFL’s most dynamic young quarterbacks take center stage Sunday when Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans (0-1) host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (1-0).

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Texans online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore, Houston and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore and Houston

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore and Houston

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore, Houston and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Texans live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Ravens vs Texans Preview

After a disappointing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the season opener, the Texans now have to contend with Jackson, who seems to have picked up right where he left off during his MVP campaign last year.

In the Ravens’ Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson went 20-25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 45 yards in what was ultimately a 38-6 beatdown of the Browns. Now, in Week 2, he’ll be going up against a defense led by one of the best in the business in J.J. Watt.

That Houston defense looked a bit rusty in the opener against Kansas City, however, giving up 166 yards on 34 carries (that’s 4.9 yards per rush) — and that doesn’t bode well for them against Jackson and company, who boasted the best rushing attack in the NFL last year. Baltimore also started off a bit slow themselves when it came to rushing, however, averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt in their win over Cleveland, but Texans coach Bill O’Brien knows this offense starts and ends with Jackson.

“He’s just got a very unique skill set,” O’Brien said about the Ravens quarterback this week. “Obviously he’s very fast, he’s very quick. Over time he’s become a better passer. He’s a very accurate passer. He does a really good job using all the people around him. They have a great scheme … he’s the MVP, so we’ve got … a big challenge ahead of us.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows the feeling, also expressing his admiration for the opposing quarterback this week.

“He’ll throw it to anybody. He’ll throw it deep. He’ll throw it short. He’ll throw it to every different receiver — you saw that last week — and he’ll run,” Harbaugh said about Watson. “It’s a big concern for a defense, a major problem for any defense and we’re working to try to figure it out this week.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Ravens Games Without Cable