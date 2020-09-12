Seahawks vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

After both finishing second in their respective divisions last year, the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons will attempt to start their 2020 seasons off on the right foot when they meet Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Falcons online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Seattle, Atlanta and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Seattle, Atlanta and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Seattle and Atlanta

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Atlanta. It is NOT available in Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs Falcons live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Seahawks vs Falcons Preview

The Seahawks have made the playoffs seven out of the last eight seasons, so there’s a certain amount of expectations in Seattle every year when the season gets started. That’s especially true for the Seahawks after pulling off a blockbuster trade this offseason for safety Jamal Adams, which cost the team two first-round picks.

The Seahawks rebuilt their secondary around Adams, which has garnered comparisons to the lauded “Legion of Boom” defense that made the Seahawks a Super Bowl contender.

“I’m really excited about those guys and just the way the whole group is taking on an identity somewhat, with a real energy about them,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “They’re really excited to play together. It’s a good group and they’re going for it and it’s really exciting to me. It’s one of my favorite aspects of the game to bring to life and it could be a real significant part of our football team this year. I can’t wait to see it get going.”

The Seahawks and Falcons are familiar with each other, having faced off five times over the last five seasons. Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn got his start with the Seahawks before taking the head coaching gig with the Falcons.

“We’ve seen these guys before,” Carroll said. “We pretty much know their staff, and they know us too. It’s not like there’s a brand-new coach and it’s the first game and we haven’t seen anything.”

The Falcons have all the talent to be a contender on offense, especially at wide receiver between Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Jones is a perennial Pro Bowler and Ridley has neared the 1,000-yard mark the last few seasons.

They’ll have some help in newly-acquired running back Todd Gurley, who was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

“TG looks great; he looks amazing,” Jones said. “He always had it, I felt like. Just putting it together, prioritizing in order what he needs to do to be at his best when it’s time to go, only he knows that. As far as I’ve seen out in practice, he looks amazing. In the scrimmages, he looks amazing.”

The Seahawks are a 1.5-point road favorite for the opening season matchup. The total is set at 49 points.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Seahawks Games Without Cable