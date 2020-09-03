How to Watch SMU Football Online Without Cable

Following a breakout 10-3 season in Sonny Dykes’ second season, the SMU Mustangs will be looking to build on that success in what will be a truly unique season in 2020.
Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but based on last year, SMU games will likely be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, CBS Sports Network or Fox Sports 1.
Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable via the ESPN app, and you’ll need a subscription to watch any games on ESPN+, but you can watch a live stream of all the other games via a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or Vidgo.
You can read on for a complete rundown of all those services, and a guide on how to watch SMU football games online without cable:
How to Watch SMU Football on FuboTV
FuboTV includes every channel that will have SMU football games in 2020
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for FuboTV and start watching SMU football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
- 1. Sign up for a free trial of FuboTV right here. You’ll want the “Family” package and “Sports Plus” add-on
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Fubo.tv
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the FuboTV app
- 3.. On the FuboTV website or FuboTV app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Navigate to “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” to find the channel SMU is playing on
- 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and press RECORD to add it to your DVR
Why Should You Use FuboTV?
The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every regional network (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.
It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.
It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.
FuboTV Channels List
The main FuboTV “Family” channel bundle comes with 109 live-TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 29 channels, including ESPNU. The complete channel list can be found right here), but here’s a list of all sports channels available on FuboTV:
FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network
Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel
Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)
FuboTV Price
The FuboTV “Family” package costs $64.99 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $10.99 per month.
Again, while some other streaming services may have cheaper base bundles, you’re not going to get everything that FuboTV offers for the same price anywhere else. In terms of channels and features per dollar, it offers very good value.
FuboTV Compatible Devices
Once signed up, you can watch live TV on the FuboTV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.
You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.
Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on FuboTV?
Yes. The FuboTV “Family” package comes included with 500 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Find the game you’re looking for under the “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” tabs, and then select RECORD to set it up. You can then find both your recordings and scheduled recordings under the “RECORDINGS” tab.
How to Watch SMU Football on Hulu
Hulu With Live TV includes every channel that will have SMU football games in 2020
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Hulu With Live TV and start watching SMU football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
- 1. Sign up for Hulu With Live TV right here
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Hulu.com
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Hulu app
- 3.. On the Hulu website or Hulu app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Navigate to the “Live Guide” to find the channel SMU is playing on
- 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, select it to set up a DVR recording
- 1. Sign up for Vidgo right here
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Vidgo.com
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Vidgo app
- 3.. On the Vidgo website or Vidgo app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Find the channel SMU is playing on and select it to start watching the game
Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?
It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a SMU game this season.
Moreover, it’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting a bunch of sports channels (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals
If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.
Hulu With Live TV Channels List
Hulu With Live TV has 65+ live-TV channels (exact number is dependent on local channels available in your area), including ABC, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:
Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT
Total Sports Channels Included: 21
Hulu With Live TV Price
Hulu With Live TV costs either $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library).
Or, if you also want Disney+ and ESPN+ in addition to Hulu With Live TV, you can get all three for $61.99 (ads in the Hulu streaming library) or $67.99 (no ads in the Hulu streaming library). To get that special deal, you’ll need to first sign up for the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle right here, and then you’ll need to go to your Hulu account and upgrade from regular Hulu to Hulu With Live TV.
Hulu Compatible Devices
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Hulu app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.
You can also watch on your computer via Hulu.com
Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on Hulu With Live TV?
Yes. Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, or you can choose to upgrade to enhanced cloud DVR (includes 200 hours of space, the ability to fast-forward through commercials and no limit on simultaneous recordings) for an extra $9.99 per month.
You can use the “Live Guide” to find games or shows you want to record, and you can then find your recordings by going to “My Stuff” and then “Manage DVR.”
How to Watch SMU Football on Vidgo
ABC and CBS Sports Network not included on Vidgo
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Vidgo and start watching SMU football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
Why Should You Use Vidgo?
If you can get by with ABC and CBS Sports Network, this is the cheapest option with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and Fox Sports 1.
Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.
Vidgo Channels List
The Vidgo “Core” package has 65+ live-TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and Fox Sports 1, while the “Plus” package comes with an extra 20 channels.
The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:
Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network
Vidgo Plus: All of the above, plus NFL Redzone, Pac-12 regional networks
Total Sports Channels Available: 17 (15 in Vidgo “Core”)
Vidgo Price
Vidgo “Core” cost $40 per month, while Vidgo “Plus” costs $50 per month. Those prices go up to $45 and $55 per month, respectively, after 90 days.
Vidgo Compatible Devices:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Vidgo app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhones and Android phones. You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.
Additionally, you can also watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on Vidgo?
No, Vidgo currently doesn’t come with DVR.
How to Watch College Football on ESPN+
It’s unclear if there will be any SMU games on ESPN+ since the TV schedule isn’t finalized. They played just one game on ESPN+ last season, so it’s possible that they won’t play any in 2020.
If they do play on ESPN+, you can sign up for a one-month subscription right here:
In addition to many exclusive college football games and other college sports, ESPN+ includes UFC events, international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabo Cup and more), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, MLB, NHL and MLS, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.
Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu (you could then upgrade Hulu to Hulu With Live TV for SMU’s other games), you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:
Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle
Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch college football games live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.
SMU Football Schedule 2020
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sep. 5
|at Texas State
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep. 12
|at TCU
|9 p.m.
|Fox Sports 1
|Sat, Sep. 19
|at North Texas
|6 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Sat, Sep. 26
|Stephen F. Austin
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Oct. 3
|Memphis
|TBA
|ESPN Network
|Sat, Oct. 10
|BYE
|Fri, Oct. 16
|at Tulane
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct. 24
|Cincinnati
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Oct. 31
|Navy
|TBA
|TBA
|Thur, Nov. 5
|at Temple
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov. 14
|at Tulsa
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Nov. 21
|Houston
|Sat, Nov. 28
|at East Carolina
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Dec. 5
|American Championship
|TBA
|TBA
SMU Football Preview 2020
After finishing third in AAC last year with a 10-3 overall mark, head coach Sonny Dykes hopes to climb a bit higher in the standings, and he thinks his team has a shot, largely because of how he and his players have embraced the challenges that come with attempting to play football during a global pandemic.
“We’ve got a really good plan that we’ve been very comfortable with when it comes to bringing our guys back,” Dykes said about his team’s COVID-19 protocols. “We’re trying to be smart about it, be patient. It’s been challenging, but at the same time, I’ve been really proud of our players and our coaches and just really our program in how we’ve adapted.”
The Mustangs will be led on offense by quarterback Shane Buechele Sr., who threw for 3,929 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. The savvy signal-caller led the SMU to its first 10-win season since 1984 last year, and Dykes has a bold prediction his quarterback this year:
“I expect him to have one of the most productive years of any quarterback in college football this year. I think he’ll be among the leaders in the country in terms of passing,” Dykes in June. “A lot of positive things [are] happening and Shane Buechele’s a huge part of it.”
Wide receiver Reggie Roberson and tight end Kylen Granson will likely be Buechele’s favorite targets. Granson had an impressive 43 catches for 721 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and Robertson, who missed significant time with a foot injury, is fully healthy and good to go this year. Their backfield is a bit of a question mark after losing both Xavier Jones and Ke’Mon Freeman, but Buechele should be able to make things happen, regardless.
SMU’s defense had a whopping 51 sacks last year, which was tops in the nation, and they could get a boost from linebacker Richard Moore, who missed the bulk of last season with an injury. Moore led the team in tackles in 2018, so his return certainly won’t hurt the middle of this already formidable ‘D.’
While the defensive line and linebacking corps are solid, it’s the secondary that has been SMU’s Achilles. The Mustangs allowed six 300+ yard games to opposing quarterbacks last year, while also giving up far too many big plays on third down through the air. That cannot continue if they want to be in the thick of the American Athletic Conference race.
