How to Watch Appalachian State Games Online Without Cable

The kings of the Sun Belt, the Appalachian State Mountaineers, are hoping that a fairly unpredictable 2020 season can’t slow down their continued run of success.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but Appalachian State games will likely be televised on either CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

You’ll need a subscription to watch any ESPN+ games, but here’s how to watch every other Appalachian State football game live online without cable in 2020:

Appalachian State Football Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Appalachian State games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on CBS Sports Network, you can watch live via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Appalachian State Football Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Appalachian State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on CBS Sports Network, you can watch live via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Note: CBS Sports Network is not included on Sling TV

Appalachian State Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange package and Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Appalachian State games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Note: CBS Sports Network is not included on Vidgo

Appalachian Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Appalachian State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Note: These games are exclusive to ESPN+ and can’t be watched via any other streaming service

It’s unclear at this point how many Appalachian State games will be on ESPN+ since the TV schedule isn’t finalized. App State had six games on ESPN+ last year, but since there are less teams playing this season, there’s more room for them on the regular ESPN channels, which likely means less games on ESPN+.

But there’s at least one ESPN+ game on the schedule already, so for that one and any others, you can sign up and watch right here:

In addition to many exclusive college football games and other college sports, ESPN+ includes UFC events, international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabo Cup and more), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, MLB, NHL and MLS, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu (you could then upgrade Hulu to Hulu With Live TV for Appalachian State’s other games), you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Charlotte Noon ESPN2 Sat, Sep. 19 at Marshall 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Sat, Sep. 26 Campbell TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 BYE Wed, Oct. 7 Louisiana 7:30 p.m. ESPN Wed, Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern 7:30 p.m. ESPN Thur, Oct. 22 Arkansas State 7:30 p.m. ESPN Sat, Oct. 31 at ULM 7 p.m. TBA Sat, Nov. 7 at Texas State TBA ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 14 Georgia State 2:30 p.m. TBA Sat, Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 Troy 2:30 p.m. TBA Sat, Dec. 5 at Texas Tech TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 Sun Belt Championship TBA TBA

Appalachian State Football Preview 2020

Last year, the Mountaineers posted a 13-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play, claiming a conference title and closing the campaign with a victory over the UAB Blazers in the New Orleans Bowl.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, following less than one full season at the helm, departed for the Missouri Tigers ahead of that finale. The school promoted associate head coach Shawn Clark to the top job ahead of the bowl win.

“I’m very prepared for this opportunity,” Clark said this offseason, according to The News Herald. “We’re going to play a very aggressive style of offense and defense and let the cards fall where they fall.”

The 2019 season included road victories over two Power Five squads in the UNC Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

As the schedule stands now, however, this year’s squad won’t get a chance to topple a Power Five program during the 2020 regular season; the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellations of four games, including tilts with Power Five sides the Wisconsin Badgers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

“It sucks,” Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas said, according to ESPN. “Being at App, we still have a lot to prove. At App, you’re not the team everyone talks about. You have to gain your respect. That respect will be missing this year.”

App State was set to receive $1.2 million for visiting the Badgers in Madison.

“Our guys were excited to go play at Wisconsin in a great environment, and Wake Forest is an hour-and-a-half down the road,” App State athletic director Doug Gillin said, per ESPN. “Our fan base was super excited.”

Last year’s Mountaineers scored 38.8 points per game and surrendered 20 per game, ranking ninth and 21st out of 130 FBS squads.

Thomas completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,718 yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He ran in another 7 scores to lead all Sun Belt players in total touchdowns.

In August, the senior was tabbed for the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year award. He claimed the end-of-season honor in 2018, then watched his teammate, running back Darrynton Evans, take it last season. Evans then departed for the NFL, getting selected by the Tennessee Titans in the draft’s third round.

This time around, Thomas will be without one of favorite targets in senior wideout Corey Sutton, who elected to sit out the 2020 campaign; he’ll be eligible to return in 2021.

Sutton led last year’s team with 7 touchdown catches despite suffering a season-ending ACL tear in their ninth game.

“He told me in my office that he’d be back at Appalachian State in ’21,” Clark said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “I told him I loved him, he said he loved me, and we’d see you in ’21.”