How to Watch Arkansas State Football Online Without Cable

After their third 8-5 finish in the last four years, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are hoping to take a step forward and challenge Appalachian State atop the Sun Belt in 2020.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but based on last year, Arkansas State games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

You’ll need a subscription to watch the games on ESPN+, while you can watch a live stream of all the other games via a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or Vidgo.

You can read on for a complete rundown of all those services, and a guide on how to watch Arkansas State football games online without cable:

How to Watch Arkansas State Football on Sling TV

Sling TV includes every channel that will have Arkansas State football games in 2020

Watch A-State Football on Sling TV

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Sling TV and start watching Arkansas State football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:

1. Sign up for Sling TV right here. You’ll want the “Sling Orange” and “Sports Extra” packages 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Sling.com 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Sling TV app 3.. On the Sling website or Sling app, sign in with your email address and password 4.. Navigate to “GUIDE” and then scroll down to find the channel Arkansas State is playing on 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and select it to set up a DVR recording

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

The price is the selling point here. Of all the streaming services, this is the cheapest one that includes every channel that will televise an Arkansas State football game in 2020.

Sling TV Channels List

The “Sling Orange” channel bundle comes with 31 live-TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 15 channels, including ESPNU. All channels included can be found here, but here’s a list of every sports channel available on Sling:

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra With Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra With Blue: Golf Channel, Olympic Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)

The channels in “Sling Blue” aren’t necessary for Arkansas State games, but they are worth adding if you want to watch as much college football (and NFL) as possible.

Sling TV Price

The “Sling Orange” package costs $30 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is another $10 per month. “Sling Blue” is also $30 per month, but if you get both Orange and Blue, they cost $45 per month together.

Additionally, there are a couple of different special offers if you opt to bypass your free 3-day trial, which is recommended if you plan on keeping a streaming service for the football season.

You can get either $10 off your first month (so, Sling Orange and Sports Extra would be $30 total for the first month) along with Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free, or you can get a free airTV Mini if you prepay for two months of Sling:

Sling TV Special Offers

Sling TV Compatible Devices:

Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Sling TV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets. You can find the complete list of compatible devices here.

You can also watch on your computer via Sling.com.

Additionally, you can also watch games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

Can You DVR Games on Sling TV?

Yes. All Sling TV channel packages come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

If you go to the channel guide and find the game you’re looking for (you can search by date, or you can scroll right on the guide), you can select the game and then choose to record it. You can then find your recordings in the “My TV” tab.

How to Watch Arkansas State Football on FuboTV

FuboTV includes every channel that will have Arkansas State football games in 2020

Watch A-State Football on FuboTV

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for FuboTV and start watching Arkansas State football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:

1. Sign up for a free trial of FuboTV right here. You’ll want the “Family” package and “Sports Plus” add-on 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Fubo.tv 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the FuboTV app 3.. On the FuboTV website or FuboTV app, sign in with your email address and password 4.. Navigate to “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” to find the channel Arkansas State is playing on 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and press RECORD to add it to your DVR

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

It’s by far the most complete package for sports fans. FuboTV’s base bundle is more expensive than most others, but it has the most channels and is the only streaming service to have every channel (except for Longhorn Network) that will have college football or NFL this season, including NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR and allows you to stream on three different screens at once.

With other streaming services, you’ll need to pay extra for many of those features, so FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Channels List

The main FuboTV “Family” channel bundle comes with 109 live-TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 29 channels, including ESPNU. The complete channel list can be found right here), but here’s a list of all sports channels available on FuboTV:

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

FuboTV Price

The FuboTV “Family” package costs $64.99 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $10.99 per month.

Again, while some other streaming services may have cheaper base bundles, you’re not going to get everything that FuboTV offers for the same price anywhere else. In terms of channels and features per dollar, it offers very good value.

FuboTV Compatible Devices

Once signed up, you can watch live TV on the FuboTV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.

You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

Additionally, you can also watch games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Can You DVR Games on FuboTV?

Yes. The FuboTV “Family” package comes included with 500 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Find the game you’re looking for under the “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” tabs, and then select RECORD to set it up. You can then find both your recordings and scheduled recordings under the “RECORDINGS” tab.

How to Watch Arkansas State Football on Hulu

Hulu With Live TV includes every channel that will have Arkansas State football games in 2020

Watch A-State Football on Hulu

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Hulu With Live TV and start watching Arkansas State football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:

1. Sign up for Hulu With Live TV right here 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Hulu.com 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Hulu app 3.. On the Hulu website or Hulu app, sign in with your email address and password 4.. Navigate to the “Live Guide” to find the channel Arkansas State is playing on 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, select it to set up a DVR recording

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting nearly every channel that will have college football in 2020 (including every channel that will have Arkansas State games), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Channels List

Hulu With Live TV has 65+ live-TV channels (exact number is dependent on local channels available in your area), including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Hulu With Live TV Price

Hulu With Live TV costs either $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library).

Or, if you also want Disney+ and ESPN+ in addition to Hulu With Live TV, you can get all three for $61.99 (ads in the Hulu streaming library) or $67.99 (no ads in the Hulu streaming library). To get that special deal, you’ll need to first sign up for the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle right here, and then you’ll need to go to your Hulu account and upgrade from regular Hulu to Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu Compatible Devices

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Hulu app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.

You can also watch on your computer via Hulu.com

Additionally, you can also watch games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Can You DVR Games on Hulu With Live TV?

Yes. Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, or you can choose to upgrade to enhanced cloud DVR (includes 200 hours of space, the ability to fast-forward through commercials and no limit on simultaneous recordings) for an extra $9.99 per month.

You can use the “Live Guide” to find games or shows you want to record, and you can then find your recordings by going to “My Stuff” and then “Manage DVR.”

How to Watch Arkansas State Football on Vidgo

Vidgo includes every channel that will have Arkansas State football games in 2020

Watch A-State Football on Vidgo

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Vidgo and start watching Arkansas State football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:

1. Sign up for Vidgo right here 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Vidgo.com 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Vidgo app 3.. On the Vidgo website or Vidgo app, sign in with your email address and password 4.. Find the channel Arkansas State is playing on and select it to start watching the game

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s right behind Sling TV for the cheapest way to get all three of ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, but unlike Sling, it also includes SEC Network, ACC Network, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network and Big Ten Network at no extra cost. It’s lacking on some features, and the price goes up after 90 days, but it’s nevertheless a cheap price point with some quality sports channels.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Channels List

The Vidgo “Core” package has 65+ live-TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, while the “Plus” package comes with an extra 20 channels.

The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Vidgo Plus: All of the above, plus NFL Redzone, Pac-12 regional networks

Total Sports Channels Available: 17 (15 in Vidgo “Core”)

Vidgo Price

Vidgo “Core” cost $40 per month, while Vidgo “Plus” costs $50 per month. Those prices go up to $45 and $55 per month, respectively, after 90 days.

Vidgo Compatible Devices:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Vidgo app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhones and Android phones. You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

Additionally, you can also watch games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Can You DVR Games on Vidgo?

No, Vidgo currently doesn’t come with DVR.

How to Watch College Football on ESPN+

Note: These games are exclusive to ESPN+ and can’t be watched via any other streaming service

It’s unclear exactly how many Arkansas State games will be on ESPN+ since the TV schedule isn’t finalized. They played seven games on ESPN+ last season, but it will likely be less in 2020, as there’s more room to move games to the ESPN TV networks with many schools not playing.

Either way, you’ll probably need ESPN+ at some point to watch Arkansas State football. You can sign up right here:

Get ESPN+

In addition to many exclusive college football games and other college sports, ESPN+ includes UFC events, international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabo Cup and more), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, MLB, NHL and MLS, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu (you could then upgrade Hulu to Hulu With Live TV for Arkansas State’s other games), you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch college football games live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Arkansas State Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 5 at Memphis 8 p.m. ESPN Sat, Sep. 12 at Kansas State TBA TBA Sat, Sep. 19 Central Arkansas TBA TBA Sat, Sep. 26 Tulsa TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 at Coastal Carolina TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 BYE Thur, Oct. 15 Georgia State TBA ESPNU Sat, Oct. 24 at Appalachian State 3:30 p.m. TBA Sat, Oct. 31 Troy TBA TBA Thur, Nov. 5 at Louisiana TBA ESPNU Sat, Nov. 14 ULM TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 21 at Texas State TBA ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 28 South Alabama TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 Sun Belt Championship TBA TBA

Arkansas State Football 2020 Season Preview

The Red Wolves finished second in the Western Division of the Sun Belt last year, going 5-3 in conference play, and they won’t have an easy task out of the gate: they’ll kick their 2020 season off against Memphis in a nationally televised prime time matchup.

Navigating the offseason during a global pandemic hasn’t been easy, but head coach Blake Anderson says that after a few early bumps in the road, his team is back on track and ready to go.

“You know, when we first brought guys back, and tested them, and had a few test positive, to be able to go through the summer without another big issue, and to really have guys stay safe, and to get through somewhat a normal summer, I’d say we’re really really lucky,” Anderson said. “I wouldn’t put our guys out there if I didn’t feel like we were ready to take the first step, and go back to playing ball and doing what we love.”

The Red Wolves averaged over 33.7 points a game last year, and they were led by quarterback Layne Hatcher, who had a solid freshman campaign. Hatcher was incredibly accurate in 2019, going 204-310 for 2,946 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He filled in capably for senior quarterback Logan Bonner, whose thumb injury kept him out for the bulk of last season.

It’s unclear as of now who will get the nod against Memphis, but if he’s healthy — and he certainly seems to be — Bonner will likely start. The Red Wolves have two of the better signal-callers in the Sun Belt this season regardless of who starts, however, so they’re in a good place offensively.

On defense, Arkansas State took a few hits, losing top pass rusher William Bradley King, who transferred to Baylor, as well as defensive back Nathan Page, who left the team in a sea of controversy this spring. The Red Wolves gave up 34.2 points a game last year, which was 114th out of 130 teams, so defense has definitely been the team’s weak spot.

Still, linebacker Caleb Bonner said in a preseason Zoom call that he’s feeling pretty good about where the defense is at: “We got a real special secondary,” Bonner began. “Anthony Switzer, Detravion Green, Antonio Fletcher, Jarius Reimonenq, man the list goes on and on. Linebacker corps, we got Derrick Bean at mike, Jeffmario Brown at the will, got young guys behind them, Fred Hervey. D-line looking good, I’m just ready to see how we actually play.”