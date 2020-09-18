How to Watch Bayern Munich Games in US

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in Germany and will take some stopping in 2020-21 after a phenomenal campaign last time out. The Bavarian giants claimed the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Champions League to complete the treble for only the second time in their history.

Bayern Munich 2020-21 Preview

Hansi Flick’s side will once again head into the new season as hot favorites to win the Bundesliga title for the 30th time. Bayern finished last season 13 points clear of nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund, scoring 100 goals in their 34 matches.

The German champions should not lack for hunger either despite sweeping everything before them last season. Flick’s side boats a fine blend of youth and experience topped off by arguably Europe’s best player last season in Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international was the top scorer in all three competitions, finishing with 55 goals and 10 assists in just 46 games to crown a truly memorable season for the Bayern striker.

Top scorer in: The Bundesliga (34 goals)

The DFB-Pokal (6 goals)

The Champions League (15 goals) @lewy_official's perfect treble 🏆🐐 pic.twitter.com/WRHji9zes5 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski was named Germany’s Footballer of the Year and was favorite for the 2020 Ballon d’Or before the prestigious award was canceled by organizers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker may have celebrated his 32nd birthday in August but has told Kicker that he’s confident he can continue to play at the highest level for some time yet to come.

“I don’t feel like I’m 32. I feel better than I did at 26, not just physically, but also in terms of my footballing and technical ability. I’ve been working very hard over the past few years to reach my optimum level. I’m very happy that I have managed to do this, and can play football at the highest level for even longer.”

Lewandowski is one of several veterans in the team alongside Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, but there’s no doubt the club’s future remains bright. Stars such as Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka are still only 25, while Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman are just a year younger.

And then there’s Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies who showed why he’s one of the most exciting teenagers in world football last season with a series of brilliant displays both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Transfer Ins and Outs

Bayern have not rested on their laurels this summer either. The German giants have strengthened an already formidable attack by bringing in Germany international Leroy Sane from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

Sane already knows Flick well from working with the coach for the Germany Under-21 team which should help him settle. The 24-year-old will wear the No. 10 shirt next season, previously worn by legends such as Lothar Matthäus and Arjen Robben, and has told the club’s media there’s a reason why he wanted the iconic number.

“I can handle pressure and I’m not the type to get wound up easily. It’s a number with a great history and great players have worn it before me. It’s an honor to wear the shirt. But I chose the number consciously to make a statement that I’ve come here to accept responsibility. I have big goals with FC Bayern – and I want to show that people can completely rely on me.”

The winger looks to be an exciting addition to the Bayern squad. He can play on either flank, or through the middle, and will add yet another attacking threat to an already prolific Bayern side.

Sane is not the only player to arrive at the Allianz Arena this summer. Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has arrived on a free transfer from Schalke and will play back-up to No. 1 Manuel Neuer.

French youth international Tanguy Nianzou has also joined on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old center-back managed to break into the PSG first team last season and looks to be a great prospect.

Yet Bayern have also waved goodbye to some players from last season. Philippe Coutinho, Álvaro Odriozola, and Ivan Perisic have all returned to their parent clubs after their loan spells expired.

And then there’s Thiago Alcantara who is set to leave the Allianz Arena after five super season. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed Bayern have finally agreed a fee with Liverpool for the midfielder who will be missed at the Allianz Arena.



Manager : Hansi Flick

Manager Flick will have his work cut out hitting the heights of last season. The coach came in to replace Niko Kovac in November after Bayern had been embarrassingly beaten 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt to leave them languishing in fourth place in the table.

The coach went on to enjoy a record-breaking treble season with the Bavarian giants, finishing the season with 32 wins from 35 league games. His team also scored more than three goals on average per game.

So what is the secret to his success? Bayern chief excecutive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has offered his thoughts on how Flick managed to transfer Bayern’s fortune completely last season.

“He has a clear plan. He reintroduced certain values and the team followed him wonderfully. I think he has a very high level of empathy with the team. They trust him and he trusts the players. In addition to the qualitative values he has as a coach, this is a very important factor.”

Flick will now be expected to deliver more silverware in 2020-21, and it would be a surprise if Bayern did not finish top of the pile in the Bundesliga once again. Retaining the Champions League will be a tougher ask. Yet Bayern had a perfect record on their way to the title last season and are early favorites to make it back-to-back European Cups.