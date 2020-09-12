How to Watch Clemson Football Without Cable

The Clemson Tigers are looking to win a National Championship along with their sixth consecutive ACC title in 2020, and Dabo Swinney’s squad has the talent to do it.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Clemson’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBC

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Clemson football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Clemson Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Clemson game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the game on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. The local channels are available in most markets.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Clemson Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Clemson game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the game on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Clemson football game. It’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Clemson Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; NBC (live in select markets) in Sling Blue; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange + Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange+Blue package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Clemson games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to do that.

For the game on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

If you can get by without ABC (can watch those games on the ESPN app) and NBC (just one Clemson game this season), the Sling Orange and Sports Extra bundle is the cheapest streaming channel package with the ESPN channels and ACC Network. Even if you want to add NBC (included in Sling Blue), the Sling Orange+Blue and Sports Extra bundle is still cheaper than most services.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)

Clemson Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 at Wake Forest 7:30 p.m. ABC Sat, Sep. 19 The Citadel 4 p.m. ACC Network Sat, Sep. 26 BYE Sat, Oct. 3 Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 Miami TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 24 Syracuse TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 Boston College TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Nov. 14 BYE Sat, Nov. 21 at Florida State TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 Pitt TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 ACC Championship TBA TBA

Clemson Season Preview 2020

After going 14-1 last season, losing only to LSU and Joe Burrow in the championship game, Clemson is looking for perfection this year, and they’ll have one of the best players in the country back leading them. Potential No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence recently addressed opt-out concerns, and he made it clear that he’s all in this season.

“Everyone’s thought about it, but since I made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it,” Lawrence said. “I’m committed. It’s my last year here … and I’m super pumped.” In two seasons as the team’s starter, Lawrence has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, throwing for 6,945 yards, 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is also a deceptively good runner, racking up 563 yards and nine scores on the ground last year alone.

“It’s about playing football,” Lawrence added. “I don’t want to give up that opportunity to play another year at Clemson. I’m really excited to have at least one more year here and I wasn’t ready to give that up.”

Running back Travis Etienne will also return, which bodes well for this Tigers offense. Etienne was one of the better backs in college football last year, rushing for 1,614 yards on 207 carries (that’s a ridiculous 7.8 yards per carry) while also getting into the end zone 19 times.

The only question mark on offense for the Tigers is the line. Clemson lost four starters on the o-line, and they’re expected to take a slight step back in that area. Junior guard Matt Bockhorst isn’t concerned about the unit’s lack of experience, however. When he was recently asked to summarize the new attitude of the offensive line, Bockhorst did it in just one word: “nasty.” Thus, the group may be young, but early returns have been encouraging so far.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson gave up 13.5 points a game last year, which was third in the nation. They will miss eighth overall pick Isaiah Simmons, but KJ Henry and Justin Foster should do a solid job of anchoring this defensive line. Henry had two sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss last season, and he is embracing his role as a leader on defense this season.

“I’m loving it, loving the influence I have with the guys,” Henry said this week. “I feel like they respect me, respect what I do out here and so I’m just trying to give back and really just teach what I’ve been taught, but definitely my leadership role has grown this year for sure.”

With so many quality players having left the team after last season, how Clemson’s leaders handle the unique challenges of the upcoming season could very well determine the direction of the team — and so far, all arrows still point straight up.