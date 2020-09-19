How To Watch Creative Arts Emmys 2020 Online Without Cable

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, honoring the best in the past year for TV’s technical categories, are airing Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys online for free:

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys live on the FuboTV app or website.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Vidgo app or website.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Hulu app or website.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Sling TV app or website.

2020 Creative Arts Emmys Preview

2020 Creative Arts Emmys: Variety Special (Live)The team from Live in Front of a Studio Audience wins the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). 2020-09-16T20:54:08Z

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys have been handed out all week over four nights and now the virtual ceremony will air on FXX Saturday, September 19. Host Nicole Byer pre-taped all of her segments and almost all of the winners taped an acceptance speech, according to Variety. The winners are below.

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth, How To Have An Orgasm, Netflix, Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park, Episode One, Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Television, Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers, Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin, Comedy Central, Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC, Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian, Chapter 8: Redemption, Disney+ Lucasfilm Ltd., Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons, Better Off Ned, Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons, Frinkcoin, FOX

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth, Guide To Life, Netflix, Social Life / Netflix Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group, Netflix

Doctor Who: The Runaway, BBC America, British Broadcasting Corporation / Passion Animation Studios, BBC, Passion Animation Studios

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience, Oculus

Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT, Brie Larson, Producer Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer Jana Carter, Executive Producer RYOT

Rebuilding Notre Dame, Oculus, TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus, TARGO

When We Stayed Home, Oculus, TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus, TARGO

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?, Disney+ Pixar Animation Studios

Robot Chicken, Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert), Holiday Murder Thing Special Adult Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future, Fragments, Cartoon Network, Cartoon Network Studios

2020 Creative Arts Emmys: Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or SpecialThe team from Watchmen wins the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score). 2020-09-18T00:46:59Z

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler, AMC.com, AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co., Dan Appel Executive Producer, Vince Gilligan Executive Producer, Peter Gould Executive Producer

Ariel Levine Executive Producer, Melissa Bernstein Executive Producer

James Heth Producer

The Good Place Presents: The Selection, NBC, NBC, Michael Schur Executive Producer, Morgan Sackett Executive Producer, David Hyman Executive Producer,

Eric Kissack Producer, Matt Quezada Producer,

Doug Smith Producer

Most Dangerous Game, Quibi, Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios, Nick Santora Executive Producer, Gero Bauknecht Executive Producer,

Gerd Schepers Executive Producer, Gordon Gray Executive Producer, Liam Hemsworth Executive Producer, Phil Abraham Executive Producer

Reno 911!, Quibi, High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC, Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer, Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer, John Landgraf, Executive Producer, Peter Principato, Executive Producer, David Lincoln, Producer

Star Trek: Short Treks, CBS All Access

CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer

Heather Kadin, Executive Producer

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Executive Producer

Frank Siracusa, Executive Producer

John Weber, Executive Producer

Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn, Quibi, Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television, Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

#FreeRayshawn, Quibi, Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television, Stephan James as Rayshawn

Most Dangerous Game, Quibi, Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios, Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Oh Jerome, No (Cake), FX Networks, FX Productions, Mamoudou Athie as Jerome

Survive, Quibi, EMH/Gunpowder & Sky, Corey Hawkins as Paul

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn, Quibi, Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

Dummy, Quibi, Wiip/Heller Highwater Pictures/Let’s Go Again Inc, Anna Kendrick as Cody

Flipped, Quibi, Funny or Die, Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi

Razor Tongue, YouTube, Now > Ever Productions, Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas

Reno 911!, Quibi, High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV, Not A Real Company Productions, Inc., Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by, Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, HBO Entertainment

Allison Jones, Casting by, Ben Harris, Casting by

Dead To Me, Netflix, CBS Television Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by, Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by, Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment, Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Cindy Tolan, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows, FX Networks

FX Productions, Gayle Keller, Casting by, Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By, Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

2020 Creative Arts Emmys: Casting for a Comedy SeriesThe team from Schitt's Creek wins the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. 2020-09-18T00:10:46Z

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Succession, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by, Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Big Little Lies, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions, David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown, Netflix, Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, Casting by, Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by, Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by, Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve, BBC America , Sid Gentle Films Ltd., Gilly Poole, Casting by, Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark, Netflix, Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by, Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting, Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Watchmen, It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics, Trent Reznor, Music by, Atticus Ross, Music by

Hollywood, Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2, Netflix, Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires Everywhere, The Spider Web, Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer, Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America, Reagan, FX Networks,FX Productions, Kris Bowers, Score by

Unorthodox, Part 1, Netflix, Studio Airlift and RealFilm, Antonio Gambale, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It’s Comedy Or Cabbage, Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor, Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Better Call Saul, The Guy For This, AMC, High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television, Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria, And Salt The Earth Behind You, HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure, Lowkey Movin’ On, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment, Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve, Meetings Have Biscuits, BBC America, Sid Gentle Films Ltd., Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor, David Holmes, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things, Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard, Netflix, Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics, Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Hollywood, Netflix, Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Carnival Row, Prime Video, Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios, Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob, Apple TV+, Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios, Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Unorthodox, Netflix,Studio Airlift and RealFilm, Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate, Discovery Channel, South Cove Productions, Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, Imagine Television Studios, The Rza, Theme Music by

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria, And Salt The Earth Behind You, Song Title: All For Us, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

The Black Godfather, Song Title: Letter To My Godfather, Netflix, Boardwalk Pictures and Hudlin Entertainment, Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics, Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Episode 629, Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

David Dabbon, Music by, Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by, Jill Twiss, Lyrics by, Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires Everywhere, Find A Way, Song Title: Build It Up, Hulu, ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine, Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Strike Up The Band, Song Title: One Less Angel, Prime Video Amazon Studios, Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics, Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us, Strangers, Song Title: Memorized, NBC, 20th Century Fox Television, Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics, Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being, Song Title: The Way It Used To Be, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics, Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics, Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

Shameless, Showtime, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions, Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

Ballers, HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions, Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC, Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment, Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Henry Danger, Nickelodeon, Rocart, Inc., Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator

Space Force, Netflix, Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys air Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

