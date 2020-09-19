How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Games in US

Eintracht Frankfurt will be out to improve on a largely forgettable 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign that culminated in a ninth-place finish and no European football for the new season.

Adi Hütter’s side have been boosted by the permanent signing of striker Andre Silva from AC Milan ahead of their first fixture against newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld. The Portugal international arrived on loan last summer but has been snapped up after impressing last season with 16 goals in all competitions for Die Adler.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2020-21 Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are a team packed full of talent that impressed and frustrated in equal measure last season. Hutter’s side thrashed champions Bayern Munich 5-1 in November but were also beaten by bottom side Paderborn.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern München I 5-1 I Highlights I The Final Game for Bayern Coach KovacEintracht Frankfurt with sensational 5-1 win against Bayern München – All Goals ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS Niko Kovac returned to face his old club in this match, and it was an important one. After the early dismissal of Jerome Boateng it was an uphill struggle for Bayern. Frankfurt took advantage thanks to a very strong… 2019-11-05T23:00:00Z

Yet there’s quality right throughout the side. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp is one of Germany’s finest stoppers, while center-back Martin Hinteregger is a dominant presence in defense.

Winger Filip Kostić is arguably Eintracht Frankfurt’s key man further forward. The 27-year-old is a real threat down the flank with his pace and superb left foot. He’s quick, pings crosses into the penalty area, and loves to take players on.

🔥 Filip Kostic's @Bundesliga_EN stats 19/20 🔥 3️⃣3️⃣ Appearances

4️⃣ Goals

1️⃣1️⃣ Assists

3️⃣4️⃣,8️⃣ km/h top speed

2️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ Crosses

2️⃣9️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ Minutes played#SGE pic.twitter.com/XpC6vMQi5e — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) July 14, 2020

There’s no doubt the potential in the Frankfurt squad at present, and if Hutter can get his team focused and playing at their best on a consistent basis they will be a real threat. The lack of European football may actually help in this regard, allowing the team to concentrate on the Bundesliga and climbing up the table.

Transfer Ins and Outs

It’s been a pretty quiet summer for Eintracht Frankfurt in the transfer market, although the capture of Silva looks to be a smart move. Silva never quite managed to live up to expectations in Serie A with Milan after a €38 million move from FC Porto, scoring just 10 times in 41 appearances, but looks more at home in the Bundesliga.

Silva has signed a three-year deal with the German club, and sporting director Fredi Bobi told the club’s website just how thrilled he is to land the 24-year-old forward permanently.

“Over the last few months we’ve seen what Andre’s capable of. It was no accident that he was the second-best striker in the Bundesliga after the restart. He’s a young and flexible attacker and, at 24, he’s still got potential to improve. “We’re confident we can take him to another level here in Frankfurt and we’re delighted to have tied a superb striker to the club until summer 2023.”

Bringing in Silva looks to be a good move that should boost Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of finishing in a European spot. He was the club’s top scorer last season and offers real quality in attack.

Assist and Goal of the Season? – Silva's Backheel Finish & Kamada's Solo RunThe dream combination of the year: A super solo effort and a back-heel goal! ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS These are the moments that make every football fan's heart beat faster: A super solo by Japanese star Daichi Kamada through the opposing penalty area and a back-heel finish from his Portuguese teammate Andre Silva – what… 2020-06-17T22:00:15Z

Elsewhere, Swiss midfielder Steven Zuber has arrived from Hoffenheim, with Mijat Gacinovic moving the other way. The 29-year-old has signed on until 2023 and has bags of experience.

Bobi told the official Bundesliga website how Zuber’s versatility is an asset and explained just what his team are hoping the Switzerland international can bring to the team.

“With Steven Zuber we are strengthening ourselves in several positions. On the one hand, he gives us possibilities on both flanks; but he can also play through the middle. He knows the Bundesliga, is an experienced Swiss international, is dangerous in attack and enriches our squad.”

Meanwhile, Frankfurt have said goodbye to Goncalo Paciencia. The Portugal international, who scored 10 goals in all competitions in 2019-20, has moved to Schalke on loan for the season.

Striker Bas Dost is also attracting attention ahead of the season start. The forward is wanted at Tottenham by manager Jose Mourinho on loan, although the Bundesliga club would prefer a permanent deal, according to the Guardian.

Manager: Adi Hütter

Adi Hütter arrived in 2018 from Young Boys and led the team to a seventh-place finish and the semi-finals of the Europa League in his first season in charge. Last season was something of a disappointment, but Hutter has built an attractive team that’s fun to watch.

The club have moved to back the 50-year-old despite falling short of expectations last season by handing the coach a new three-year contract extension.

Head coach Adi #Hütter has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2023. 🦅✍️ Continuity and stability ▶️ https://t.co/os00FZjkJH#SGE pic.twitter.com/TJ0Nu8Ja2u — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) September 3, 2020

Hutter spoke to reporters about his happiness at extending his stay at the Waldstadion and his desire to get the team back into Europe.

“I’m very happy to be part of the Eintracht family. Today is also a very special day for me and my coaching team. We’ve had very positive talks recently – we trusted one another completely. I’m a big fan of traditional clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt who thrive on emotions. That suits me. “We’ve seen in recent years what it means to play in Europe. It shows me that we want to get back there. Whether we can do so at the first time of asking remains to be seen. I was certain the decision to extend my contract was the right one. Everything’s just right here.”

Eintracht Frankfurt certainly have the potential to go on and enjoy an impressive campaign. Their 5-1 win over Bayern Munich last season showed Hutter’s men have the quality to beat any team when they are at their very best, but the coach needs to add consistency and solidity if they are to achieve their aims.