How to Watch Florida State Football Games Without Cable

The Florida State Seminoles will kick off their 11-game 2020 schedule with a new head coach and an unproven quarterback.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Florida State’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBC

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Florida State football game live online:

FSU Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Florida State game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. The local channels are available in most markets.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

FSU Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Florida State game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Florida State football game. It’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

FSU Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; NBC (live in select markets) in Sling Blue; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange + Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange+Blue package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Florida State games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

If you can get by without ABC (can watch those games on the ESPN app) and NBC (just one Florida State game this season), the Sling Orange and Sports Extra bundle is the cheapest streaming channel package with the ESPN channels and ACC Network. Even if you want to add NBC (included in Sling Blue), the Sling Orange+Blue and Sports Extra bundle is still cheaper than most services.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)

Florida State Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m. ABC Sat, Sep. 19 BYE Sat, Sep. 26 at Miami TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 Jacksonville State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Oct. 17 at UNC TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 24 at Louisville TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 BYE Sat, Nov. 7 Pitt TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 14 at NC State TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 21 Clemson TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 at Duke TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 ACC Championship TBA TBA

Florida State Football Preview 2020

New head coach Mike Norvell will take the reins this season in his first year with the team. Norvell, the former head coach at Memphis, had four winning seasons with the Tigers before heading to Florida, and he’s bringing an entirely new scheme and system with him. So far, the early word has been all positive.

“I’m starting to see how this thing’s going to work,” running back Deonte Sheffield said about what his new head coach is bringing. “Of course, at the beginning it wasn’t all that. But now we’re starting to hit the runs and see what this offense can be. I really like it because he showcases all your talents in the pass game, the run game, everything, special teams.”

Sheffield is one of many players on offense who should see an increased role after rushing for 135 yards on 27 attempts last season. Florida State will also have a new signal-caller. Quarterback James Blackman was named the starter for Week 1 against Georgia Tech and beyond. Blackman had 2,339 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season and he should put up higher numbers under Norvell this year.

“In our experience together, he’s done everything I’ve asked him to do,” Norvell said when he named the team’s starter. “We’re working on that continued development in times of distress and I think that’s where James has grown a lot … he’s done everything that I was hopeful to see up until this point.”

On the defensive side of things, Florida State was 90th in the nation in total yards allowed last season, but they do have one of the nation’s top defensive linemen returning.

All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is back for a final season, which bodes well for this defense. Wilson had in 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12.5 tackles for loss in 21 games over the last two seasons, and he is the cornerstone of this d-line.

New defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has come over with Norvell, and it will be interesting to see what he does with a group that allowed 27.8 points a game in 2019. He’ll have some talent to work with, as the Seminoles’ secondary will be anchored by two promising young defensive backs. Corner Asante Samuel Jr. was 14th in the nation with 15 passes defended last season, while safety Hamsah Nasirildeen led the team in tackles with 101.

Florida State finished 6-7 overall last year, and if the team’s new coaches mesh well with their players, it shouldn’t be hard for them to improve upon that mark.