How to Watch Miami Hurricanes Football Without Cable 2020

Despite a 6-7 finish last season, things are expected to improve in 2020 for Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes courtesy of a slew of new transfers, including an intriguing dual-threat at quarterback who could bring the U back to ACC contention.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Miami’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Miami football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Miami Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Thur, Sep. 10 UAB 8 p.m. ACC Network Sat, Sep. 19 at Louisville TBA ABC Sat, Sep. 26 Florida State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 BYE Sat, Oct. 10 at Clemson TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 17 Pitt TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 24 Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 BYE Fri, Nov. 6 at NC State 7:30 p.m. ESPN Sat, Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 21 Georgia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 at Wake Forest TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 at UNC TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 ACC Championship TBA TBA

Miami Hurricanes Season Preview 2020

Head coach Manny Diaz enters his second season with the team, and he will have a new offensive coordinator in ex-SMU coordinator Rhett Lashlee after parting ways with Dan Enos. Diaz had fired the entire staff when he arrived, but after Miami’s offense receded in 2019, Enos was let go after just one year. Enter Lashlee, and an entirely new scheme with him. The Hurricanes will switch from a pro-style offense to a spread offense this season, which is perfect for their new talent.

Miami will have a new signal-caller in transfer quarterback D’Eriq King, who suffered a torn meniscus late in the 2018 season. King played in four games last year before red-shirting and later transferring over from Houston. He had 2,982 yards passing, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018 prior to the injury, along with 674 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground, so he’s a dynamic player when healthy — and he’s healthy.

King shared his thoughts about the talent around him, and he’s excited to be leading a room full of play-makers.

“It’s a lot of great athletes out there. When I first got here, I was kind of like shocked,” King said this summer after meeting with his new teammates. “Everybody can run. Everybody can move. Everybody looks like the best player on the team.”

On defense, Quincy Roche will join the U after transferring from Temple. Roche had 13 sacks in 2019, and together with Gregory Rousseau will make a formidable pass-rushing duo. Miami’s defense allowed 25.7 points a game last season, and they’re looking to whittle that total in down significantly in 2020.

Hall of Fame ex-Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed also joined the Hurricanes as their chief of staff, and he has already provided an invaluable voice while proving to be an excellent sounding board for Diaz, who will be navigating through an unprecedented season.

“It is going to be a unique deal for everybody to play ten straight in the league, but that makes every week a big deal and you know you are going to be challenged week in and week out,” Diaz said, adding: “Not having divisions and having one big pile is going to be really fun. I think it is going to be most like the NFL than we’ve seen in college football. Week in and week out you are going to play someone and if you don’t play well, you are going to get beat. I think our guys are excited for that challenge.”