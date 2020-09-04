How to Watch ‘Mulan’ on Disney Plus: Your Viewing Guide

Stream Mulan Now

More than twenty years after the original animated classic hit theaters, the live-action Mulan is finally available right now to stream online for the whole family. The titular character you know and love is once again fighting to defend her homeland in the place of her father. Instead of getting down to business to defeat the Huns, this time Mulan is going up against Bori Khan and his Rouran Army, who believe that the land is rightfully theirs.

The new live-action Mulan is a much more serious take on the original Ballad of Mulan story. Adapted by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin, this new Mulan is something different than what animated Mulan fans might expect, but it is a more action-packed and faithful version of the classic Chinese folk tale. Starring Liu Yifei as Mulan, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Rosalind Chao, Jet Li, and many more, Mulan is sure to excite.

Watch Mulan online tonight to enjoy the wonders of 5th century China in a totally different way.

Here’s how you can stream Mulan on Disney Plus right now.

How to Stream ‘Mulan’ Exclusively on Disney+

Disney’s Mulan is the brand-new reimagining of the classic animated Disney movie and it is streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can stream Mulan with Disney Premier Access for an extra $29.99 and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here. An active Disney+ subscription is required. 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Mulan” 5. Tap on ‘Get Premier Access’ 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘Mulan’: Overview

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Creators: Niki Caro, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin

Director: Niki Caro

Based on: Disney’s Mulan by Tony Bancroft & Barry Cook, Ballad of Mulan by Gao Maoqian

Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jet Li

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis

When a new threat comes to China, a young girl pretends to be a man to enlist in the Chinese Army and defend her homeland from an invading force.

Homebodies, rejoice! For those of you who would rather be watching movies from the safety of your own home anyway, Mulan is skipping the theaters and going directly to streaming. Because of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulan is going to be available without having to leave your house.

The new live action version of Mulan will be available for your viewing pleasure on Disney+ today.

How Long Is ‘Mulan’?

Mulan is 115 minutes long.

What Time Does ‘Mulan’ Release on Disney+?

Mulan is now available on Disney+ through Premier Access; it was available at 3AM ET.

‘Mulan’ Plot

In 5th century China, the Emperor demands that one man per family must serve in the army to fight back against invaders from the North. Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of Hua Zhou, pretends to be a man to take her ailing father’s place in the army to protect her homeland and save her family from Bori Khan and his Rouran Army. Mulan is an epic journey in which a young woman earns an honored place among her people and the pride of her father.

‘Mulan’ Cast

‘Mulan’ features some of the best actors from China working today, including relatively unknowns and household names, all of whom bring excellence to their roles in this epic tale.

Liu Yifei as Mulan

The oldest daughter of Hua Zhou, who breaks with the Chinese tradition and pretends to be a man to take her ailing father’s place in the Chinese army. She has to fight hard to prove that she belongs and help China defeat the invaders to bring pride to her family and her country.

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Martial arts film veteran Donnie Yen, best known in the U.S. for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ip Man, stars as Commander Tung, a high ranking leader in the Chinese Imperial Army and Mulan’s mentor.

Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan

Bent on revenge for the death of his father, Bori Khan is the leader of the Rouran people, a tribal group that in Chinese history previously called the region home. He fights to avenge his father and to get back the land that he believes is rightfully his.

Yoson An as Chen Honghui

A headstrong and ambitious new recruit into the Chinese army, Chen Honghui becomes a love interest for Mulan and perhaps her fiercest ally, much like Li Shang did in the original animated adaptation.

Gong Li as Xian Lang

A dangerous witch with the power to change shape, Xian Lang is one of the film’s major villains, an important ally to Bori Khan.

Jet Li as The Emperor of China

The world-famous Jet Li stars as The Emperor of China, the famed ruler who conscripts one man from every family in China to join the army to help defeat the invaders. He is seen as a wise and benevolent emperor, someone that the Chinese people respect.

‘Mulan’ at the Box Office

Mulan was made with a budget of around $200 million dollars, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not be released widely into theaters. According to Disney, it will be released in theaters in certain markets where Disney+ is not yet available and where theaters are opened back up.

‘Mulan’ Reviews — What the Critics Said

Without advance screenings, there aren’t any reviews to consult yet for the new Mulan film. That just means that you’ll have the opportunity to judge it for yourself, without any critics swaying your opinion. Go in with an open mind and allow yourself to be swept away to 5th century China!

‘Mulan’ Trailer

Disney's Mulan | Official TrailerWhen the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” For more information on “Mulan,” follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/waltdisneymulan Twitter: https://twitter.com/disneysmulan Instagram: https://instagram.com/mulan YouTube: https://youtube.com/disneymovietrailers Hashtag: #Mulan 2019-12-05T14:00:06Z

‘Mulan’ Trivia: 5 Differences Between Animated vs Live Action

Fans of the original animated Mulan may be excited to see the live action adaptation, but you may be surprised to find that there are some pretty significant differences between the new live action film and what you remember from the animated classic. Here are five important differences.

1. Sorry, there’s no Mushu

Writers of the new adaptation of Mulan decided to go for a more serious tone that was more faithful to the original story, and that including leaving behind fan favorite character Mushu. They just decided that a talking dragon sidekick wasn’t the vibe they were going for.

2. Instead of the Huns, Mulan is fighting to defeat the Rouran Army.

Everyone knows the line “Let’s get down to business / to defeat the Huns,” but this time the Chinese Army will be getting down to business to fight Bori Khan and his Rouran Army. In 5th century China where Mulan is set, the Rouran people were a tribal group that actually did clash with the Chinese over ownership of the land that both sides believed to be rightfully theirs. This is also closer to the original story from Ballad of Mulan.

3. Li Shang from the original animated film is now two characters.

In early development of the new Mulan, the creators decided to split Li Shang from the original animated movie into two separate characters. Now there are Commander Tung, Mulan’s mentor and superior in the Chinese Army, and Chen Honghui, an upstart new recruit who ends up being Mulan’s love interest. This is to get rid of the problematic storyline of Mulan being romantically involved with her superior officer.

4. The main cast is almost entirely Asian

To avoid potential criticism for the white-washing of a Chinese story, the main cast of the new Mulan film is entirely Asian or of Asian descent. Most of the actors are Chinese, with a small handful of exceptions including actors of Laotian (Doua Moua) and Indian (Utkarsh Ambudkar) descent.

5. The new Mulan is NOT a musical

Going along with the more serious tone of the new adaptation, this Mulan film is definitely NOT a musical. If you were expecting song and dance numbers, unfortunately, you will have to just do without. That being said, the new Mulan is a much more accurate historical drama that is thought to have appeal to both Chinese and western audiences, trying to find a balance in the great story and providing something for everyone.

