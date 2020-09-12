How to Watch Notre Dame Football Without Cable

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Brian Kelly are looking for their fourth-straight 10-win season in 2020 — and they have just 11 games to do it.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but Notre Dame games will be broadcast on either ABC, ACC Network, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or USA Network

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Notre Dame football game live online:

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and USA Network in FuboTV Family; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, USA Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Notre Dame game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets), ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and USA Network

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Notre Dame game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; NBC (live in select markets) and USA Network in Sling Blue; ACC Network and ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange + Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, USA Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange+Blue package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Notre Dame games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC, ACC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to do that.

For the games on NBC, you can watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials for that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Notre Dame Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Duke 2:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Sep. 19 USF 2:30 p.m. USA Network Sat, Sep. 26 at Wake Forest TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 BYE Sat, Oct. 10 Florida State 7:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Oct. 17 Louisville 2:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Oct. 24 at Pitt TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 at Georgia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 Clemson 7:30 p.m. NBC Sat, Nov. 14 at Boston College TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 21 BYE Sat, Nov. 28 at UNC TBA ESPN Network Sat, Dec. 5 Syracuse TBA NBC Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 ACC Championship TBA TBA

Notre Dame Football Preview 2020

Irish coach Brian Kelly’s squad finished 11-2 last year, and they have plenty of returning talent coupled with promising freshman to get Notre Dame fans excited. Kelly said this week he is planning on having a rushing attack by committee, and he has been pleased with what he has seen so far. “Kyren Williams has really emerged as somebody that we feel right now has gained an advantage as the top back right now. He’s going to require obviously some assistance at that position from a number of other guys. We’re not going to just feature one back,” Kelly said, before naming several rushers who could be seeing some action this year.

C’Bo Flemister, Chris Tyree and Jahmir Smith should be helping with the group of running backs the Irish will likely feature this year, and they will be led on offense by senior quarterback Ian Book.

Book had 3,034 yards passing, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, by far the best numbers of his career. His return makes the Irish offense a bit scarier, and he’ll be throwing to the likes of receivers Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III. With workhorse Cole Kmet getting drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears, tight end Tommy Tremble will take over at the position, but with the offensive line primarily staying the same, Notre Dame’s offense should be as good as they were last year — maybe better. They have plenty of new receivers, but they have recruited well, and many notable analysts, including ex-Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, see big things for this Fighting Irish squad this season.

On defense, Kelly has touted the speed and abilities of his line, especially, and seems equally excited about what that unit is bringing this year.

“There are times out there where I look at it and go ‘That’s very impressive.’ There is speed on this defense. There is the ability for some collisions that are really impressive. We’re going to have to do that play in and play out against some very, very good competition. We’ll see how that measures up to some really good teams in the ACC,” the coach said about the way his defense has looked so far.

Notre Dame will be a part of the ACC this year, and with competition like Trevor Lawrence and Clemson on the slate, a stout defense will be a must.

The Irish finished the 2019 season ranked 12th on the AP Top 25 poll, and are among the favorites to win the ACC this year.