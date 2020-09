How to Watch NY Giants Games Without Cable

After three straight seasons failing to reach six wins, the New York Giants are hoping another year of progression for Daniel Jones and new head coach Joe Judge can get them back in contention in the NFC East in 2020.

This season, Giants games will be televised on Fox (11 games), CBS (3 game) or ESPN (2 games). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Giants game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in New York and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Giants game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Giants game this season: Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in New York and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Giants game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in the New York market. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Giants games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t come with CBS, but you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

NFL Channels Included: Fox and NBC in Sling Blue; ESPN in Sling Orange. Fox and NBC are both available in New York. You can check local channel availability on Sling TV here

Price: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NBC, ESPN and 45-plus other TV channels on Sling TV. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Giants games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

For fans in New York and select markets, the Sling Blue channel bundle is the cheapest way to watch Fox, which has 11 Giants games in 2020. You also have the option to add ESPN (Sling Orange+Blue), and while it doesn’t have CBS, you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every Giants game.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are three of them for the Giants this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Giants CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Giants CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Giants games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Giants game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Giants games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Giants Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Mon, Sep. 14 Steelers 7:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Sep. 20 at Bears 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Sep. 27 49ers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 4 at Rams 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 11 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CB Sun, Oct. 18 Washington 1 p.m. Fox Thur, Oct. 22 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Mon, Nov. 2 Bucs 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Nov. 8 at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 15 Eagles 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 22 BYE Sun, Nov. 29 at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 6 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 13 Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 20 Browns 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 27 at Ravens 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Jan. 3 Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox

Giants Preview 2020

In January, the Giants tabbed Joe Judge to be the 21st head coach in franchise history. He replaced Pat Shurmur, who went 9-23 over two seasons.

Judge spent the previous nine seasons on the New England Patriots coaching staff, serving first as a special teams assistant before becoming the team’s special teams coordinator in 2015. Last year, he held that position while also serving as the team’s wide receivers coach.

“Joe has prepared for this moment and is ready for the challenge of leading our team,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said after the hire, according to the team’s official website. “His beliefs and principles are all about the team. Because of his background with special teams working under [Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick, he has had the experience of evaluating and managing the entire roster.”

While the Giants stumbled to a 4-12 mark in 2019, they got an encouraging season out of quarterback Daniel Jones. The then-rookie started 12 times and made a relief appearance, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Jones also rushed 45 times for 279 yards and a pair of scores, and committed a league-high 18 fumbles.

He and now-retired franchise quarterback Eli Manning helmed a Giants offense that ranked 23rd in yards from scrimmage (5,416), 18th in passing yards (3,731), and fifth in passing touchdowns (30).

Over the offseason, Giants players selected Jones to be a team captain. He’s joined by running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Blake Martinez, and defensive backs/special teamers Nate Ebner and Jabrill Peppers.

“Being voted by your teammates is a tremendous honor,” Jones said, according to Giants Wire. “I appreciate the responsibility that the position comes with and what it means.”

New York’s defense surrendered the eighth-most yards in the NFL last season (6,037), the fifth-most passing yards (4,225), and the 13th-most rushing yards (1,812).

The front office invested heavily in that side of the ball over the offseason, signing Martinez and cornerback James Bradberry to three-year deals and drafting Alabama safety Xavier McKinney in the second round.

They also inked defensive back Logan Ryan to a one-year pact. He overlapped with Judge for four years in New England before departing for the Tennessee Titans, with whom he spent three seasons.

Ryan, a New Jersey native and Rutgers alum entering his eighth season, made 4 interceptions last year to bring his career total to 17.

“I told Joe when I signed up, I’m going to come in, I’m going to do whatever you need me to do, whatever position that may be,” Ryan said, per the team’s site. “Whether that requires leadership or practicing every play or taking every snap, I’m willing to do that for the team and for this city, because this is where I’m from. This is what I represent.”