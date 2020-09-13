How to Watch Rams Games Without Cable

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back to the postseason in 2020 after missing the playoffs for the first time in three years last season.

In 2020, Rams games will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (1 game), NBC (2 games) or ESPN (2 games). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Rams game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Los Angeles and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Rams game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in Los Angeles and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Rams game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Rams game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in the Los Angeles market. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Rams games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t come with CBS, but you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

NFL Channels Included: Fox and NBC in Sling Blue; ESPN in Sling Orange. Fox and NBC are both available in Los Angeles. You can check local channel availability on Sling TV here

Price: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NBC, ESPN and 45-plus other TV channels on Sling TV. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Rams games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

For fans in Los Angeles and select markets, the Sling Blue channel bundle is the cheapest way to watch Fox, which has 10 Rams games in 2020. You also have the option to add ESPN (Sling Orange+Blue), and while it doesn’t have CBS, you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every Rams game.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there is just one of them for the Rams this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Rams CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Rams CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Rams games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Rams game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Rams games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Rams Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Sep. 20 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 at Bills 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 4 Giants 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 11 at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 18 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC Mon, Oct. 26 Bears 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Nov. 1 at Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 8 BYE Sun, Nov. 15 Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Mon, Nov. 23 at Bucs 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Nov. 29 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 6 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox Thur, Dec. 10 Patriots 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Dec. 20 Jets TBA TBA Sun, Dec. 27 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS Sun, Jan. 3 Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox

Rams Preview 2020

Last year on offense, the Rams averaged 24.6 points a game, which was 11th in the league. They managed to score points, but critical errors and a porous offensive line crippled LA at times. They finished with a 9-7 mark, just missing the playoffs. While they didn’t do much to address the offensive line this offseason, some adjustments were made.

Running back Todd Gurley is gone, and Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown have slid into the team’s primary rushing roles. The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the draft this year, presumably with the hopes of filling Gurley’s role.

McVay hinted this week that he may task the rookie with quite a bit of work considering his lack of experience. “Cam is continuing to get better,” McVay said about his rookie back. “You forget sometimes he’s a young player. We are going to ask a lot of him.”

McVay will also ask a lot of quarterback Jared Goff, who is looking to bounce back after a disappointing year in 2020. Goff threw for 4,638 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he also threw a career-high 16 interceptions, and his 86.5 rating was his lowest since his rookie season in 2016. McVay said recently that he likes what he has seen from Goff throughout training camp, however.

“I’ve been very pleased with his decision-making, his ownership, his command of the offense. He’s doing a nice job of reading with his feet, feeling rushes and negotiating the pocket — even though it’s hard to truly say because you can’t get tackled. I think he’s just playing faster and things are slowing down on the other side for him, which is always a thing you want to see,” the head coach said about his starting quarterback.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams are led by two All-Pros on defense: defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The team replaced defensive coordinator Wade Phillips this offseason with Vic Fangio protégé Brandon Staley, who spent time previously with the Bears and Broncos as an outside linebackers coach.

Staley will be taking over a unit that gave up 22.8 points a game last year, and while unproven as a defensive coordinator, he is already feeling right at home in his new role. He was likely instrumental in the signing of Ex-Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who has been added to the mix defensively this year. Staley has also sung the praises of edge rusher Samson Ebukam, who he could pair with Floyd on some interesting pass-rush packages.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how the slightly revamped Rams fare in an absolutely loaded NFC West division.