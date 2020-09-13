How to Watch Saints Games Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints have reeled off back-to-back 13 win seasons, but are hoping to find postseason success and engineer a run at the Super Bowl as the championship window with 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees nears its end.

In 2020, Saints games will be televised on Fox (11 games), CBS (1 game), NBC (2 games) or ESPN (2 games). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Saints game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in New Orleans and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Saints game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in New Orleans and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Saints game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Saints game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there is just one of them for the Saints this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Saints CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Saints CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Saints games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Saints game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Saints games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Saints Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 Bucs 4:25 p.m. Fox Mon, Sep. 21 at Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Sep. 27 Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Oct. 4 at Lions 1 p.m. Fox Mon, Oct. 12 Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Oct. 18 BYE Sun, Oct. 25 Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 1 at Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 8 at Bucs 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Nov. 15 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 22 Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 6 at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 13 at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 20 Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS Fri, Dec. 25 Vikings 4:30 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Jan. 3 at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox

Saints Preview 2020

2019 record: 13-3 (Lost in Wild Card round)

Super Bowl odds: 13-1 (opened 14-1)

Win total over/under: 10.5

Playoff odds: Yes -330, No +270

The Saints have won the NFC South and won more regular season games than any other team the last three seasons. However, New Orleans hasn’t been able to find their way to a Super Bowl during that run, with their last appearance in the big game coming in 2010.

Quarterback Drew Brees has been the centerpiece of the Saints offense, but he isn’t getting any younger, something that the 41-year-old openly admits.

“Hey, at this time, man, I’m on borrowed time,” Brees told reporters. “I’ve got nothing to lose. So I’m turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may.

“I know that everything happens for a reason, and in most cases, failure is your best teacher,” Brees added. “That’s the approach I’ve always taken, and that’s the approach this team has taken. And I feel like we’ve found a way to garner strength from each one of these moments over these last few years. And it’s only made us better.”

Brees has his top target back in Michael Thomas and the Saints added veteran pass-catcher Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason as well.

The Saints dealt with a brief spat of drama with running back Alvin Kamara this offseason, with it being reported that New Orleans was at one point shopping the three-time Pro Bowler. However, cooler heads prevailed and the Saints are nearing an extension with Kamara, who has recorded 2,408 rushing yards, 2,068 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns through his first three seasons.

The Saints have some added competition within the AFC South, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the offseason. He and Brees are No. 1 and 2 on nearly every all-time statistical list and now they’ll do battle for the division crown, starting in Week 1 when they kick off their seasons against each other.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Tom (Brady) and all that he’s accomplished in his career. I know I’m sure he’s pretty rejuvenated, being down there and having the opportunity with a new team,” Brees said. “And obviously, he’s got a great team around him. A lot of great skill position players and a really good defense as well. So, man, they’re in the division now. We’re both fighting for the same thing.”