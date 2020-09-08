How to Watch Texans Games Without Cable

After a bumpy offseason, the Houston Texans will look to remain a playoff contender behind quarterback Deshaun Watson in the AFC South.

In 2020, Texans games will be televised on CBS (11 games), Fox (3 games) or NBC (1 game). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Texans game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Houston and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Texans game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Houston and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Texans game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Texans game this season: CBS, Fox and NBC.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in Houston and select surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch select Texans games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

At $50 per month, Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t have CBS, but you could use Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below) for those games, and then you’re still at a total of $56 per month and will have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 11 of them for the Texans this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Texans CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch you can watch every Texans CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Texans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, you can watch every Texans game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Texans games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Texans Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Thur, Sep. 10 at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Sep. 20 Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Sun, Sep. 27 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 4 Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 11 Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 18 at Titans 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 25 Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 1 BYE Sun, Nov. 8 at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 15 at Browns 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 22 Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Thur, Nov. 26 at Lions 12:30 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 6 Colts 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 13 at Bears 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 20 at Colts TBA TBA Sun, Dec. 27 Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Jan. 3 Titans 1 p.m. CBS

Texans Preview 2020

The Texans finished last season 10-6, claiming the AFC South and advancing to the Divisional Round. Houston had eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City on the ropes early in their playoff matchup, but blew a 24-0 lead, losing 51-31.

The Texans were in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this offseason, dealing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in a deal that seemed fairly one-sided. Head coach Bill O’Brien, who was given the general manager reins this offseason, dealt his three-time All-Pro pass-catcher for oft-injured running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection.

“I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was in the best interest of our team,” O’Brien said in an offseason conference call. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many plays for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. And we weren’t going to be able to go in that direction. We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks. That involved an excellent three-down running back who is hungry and humble and just can’t wait to get started. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.”

While Hopkins is gone, the expectations are not. The Texans have won the division four out of the last five seasons and quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the best in the game. The former first-rounder passed for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. An extension for Watson has been the talk of the offseason since Hopkins’ departure, but he’s focused on bringing a Super Bowl to Houston.

“Now that’s my priority,” Watson told local reporters of winning a Super Bowl. “I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship. I won a national championship. So, of course, I’m trying to get a Super Bowl [championship]. I’m trying to, of course, be legendary. That’s my words since college. For me to be that, I have to win a Super Bowl and definitely win it with the Houston Texans. We’ve never won one here before. We haven’t even come on the brink of winning one. We’ve got to get to that game before that, and then we can think about that. I’m trying to create history and make a dynasty.”

What might help Texans fans forget about the Hopkins trade is David Johnson regaining his form that made him a first-team All-Pro in 2016 as a lethal runner and receiver out of the backfield.

“I like the pressure,” Johnson said, per ESPN. “It makes me want to be better. It makes me want to compete more and do everything I can to prove the doubters or want to make [Bill] O’Brien look good and want to make this organization look good.”

The Texans win total for this season is set at 7.5 this season. Houston is +325 to win the AFC South.