How to Watch the Time 100 Special Online Without Cable

For the first time ever, TIME will reveal its 100 most influential people in a primetime special premiering on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of the TIME 100 special online for free:

TIME 100 Special Preview

ABC and TIME magazine are partnering to bring the annual 100 most influential people list to life with a special television event.

On Tuesday, September 22, TIME will reveal the full 2020 list by category — pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, and titans — featuring clips and exclusive interviews with the honorees.

ABC in partnership with TIME will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people to life with a special television event. The special will also have musical performances, a history of the iconic TIME 100 list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020 thus far, as well as honorary tributes and appearances from TIME 100 alumni. Last year’s honorees included Naomi Osaka, BTS, Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama, William Barr and Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company and chairman of the board of directors, among others.

“We are elated to be partnering with TIME to bring the coveted TIME 100 list to primetime for the first time in its history,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME 100 list have made on the world.”

“As we continue to build on the phenomenal success of our past TIME 100 events and new TIME 100 Talks series, we look forward to continuing to expand the reach and impact of the TIME 100 with ABC and a unique series of TIME 100 Talks to celebrate this year’s list,” said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME 100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year’s list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” said Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios.

“The 2020 TIME 100 list will recognize the extraordinariness of this year, and we look forward to bringing together new honorees and TIME 100 alumni for essential conversations on harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress,” said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME 100.

The Time100 special airs Tuesday, September 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

