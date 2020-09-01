How to Watch Transplant TV Series Online in USA

With COVID-19 shutting down a lot of televison production, networks are importing shows from other countries. Enter Canadian medical drama Transplant, which premieres Tuesday, September 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC in the United States

TRANSPLANT | Official TrailerDon’t miss the heart-pounding premiere of Transplant, Tuesday, September 1 at 10/9c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock. Syrian refugee Dr. Bashir Hamed flees his war-torn home to build a new life and save the lives of others. Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson and John Hannah star in the new drama. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. TRANSPLANT | Official Trailer https://youtu.be/kAqIKAC1dII NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-08-18T12:59:46Z

This Canadian medical drama features Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed, a “charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. But if Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up, and obtaining a coveted residency position is nearly impossible.”

When a horrific crash nearly kills a doctor, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns himself a residency in the biggest Emergency Department in Toronto. But “Bash’s training is different, his life experiences are unique to him and he’s not an exact match for his new colleagues.”

The supporting cast includes Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc, a ferociously analytical second-year resident who pushes herself relentlessly; Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, a reserved, ambitious surgical resident whose loyalty doesn’t come easily; and Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, a pediatric Emergency Fellow whose small-town upbringing is cracking wide open as life at the hospital changes his worldview.

’Transplant’ stars are proud to be a part of this new series | Your MorningThe unconventional medical drama is about a Syrian doctor who has fled his country and is now trying to rebuild a new life in Canada. Watch #Transplant, Wednesdays at 9/10mt on CTV. https://www.ctv.ca/Transplant Subscribe to Your Morning for the latest: http://bit.ly/2hX11GF Connect with Your Morning: For the latest in news and lifestyle visit: https://www.theloop.ca/your-morning/ Your Morning on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourmorningctv/ Follow Your Morning on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yourmorning Follow Your Morning on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourmorning/ Hosted by Ben Mulroney and Anne-Marie Mediwake, along with anchors Melissa Grelo, Lindsey Deluce and Kelsey McEwen, YOUR MORNING delivers a fresh perspective on today's headlines, engaging conversations with trending celebrities and news makers, plus helpful advice and know-how to make sure you and yours are ready for the day ahead. 2020-02-26T22:30:00Z

The press release teases, “The team works tirelessly to save lives and win the approval of the legendary head of the Emergency Department, Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), all the while managed by sharp-eyed, acerbic Dr. Wendy Atwater (Linda E. Smith) and supported by the longtime head nurse, the deadpan, confident Claire Malone (Torri Higginson).

Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demand of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. It’s a journey that’s universal to people everywhere. Bash aims high and is determined to succeed, and those around are quick to see that his passion and hopefulness are contagious. But will his newfound life reject him, or will this ‘transplant’ take?”

Transplant airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

