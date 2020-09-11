How to Watch UNC Football Games Without Cable

Mack Brown will look to continue the turnaround he started last year at North Carolina as the Tar Heels look to become a major player in the ACC.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all North Carolina games will be broadcast on either ABC, ACC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every UNC football game live online:

North Carolina Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Syracuse Noon ACC Network Sat, Sep. 19 Charlotte 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sat, Sep. 26 BYE Sat, Oct. 3 at Boston College TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 Virginia Tech TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 17 at Florida State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 24 NC State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 at Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 at Duke TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 14 Wake Forest TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 21 BYE Fri, Nov. 27 Notre Dame TBA ESPN Network Sat, Dec. 5 at Miami TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 ACC Championship TBA TBA

North Carolina Football Preview 2020

North Carolina finished their first season under Mack Brown on a high-note, throttling Temple in the Military Bowl 55-13. It was the program’s first bowl victory since 2013 and they’ll look to carry that momentum into a new year — albeit an unprecedented one.

“Our goals are different,” Brown says. “Last year, we were trying to beat somebody. Last year, we were trying to finish games. Last year, we were trying to get to a bowl game. This year, we want to win the league.”

That being said, Brown — who won a National Championship with the Texas Longhorns in 2005 — knows this year will not be like any other.

“The only certainty about this year is the uncertainty,” Brown said. “Nobody knows. I mean, we don’t know anything. We could change a game possibly on a Sunday.

“And I’ve told the coaches, ‘Don’t gripe about not having a game plan ready,’ because they’re creatures of habit. We can either take what we’ve got and everybody else is dealing with it as well and play, or we can whine about it and not play well, or we cannot play. Those are the options we have and we all want to play.”

Sam Howell will be the man under center for the Tar Heels and is coming off an incredible rookie campaign where he passed for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns. North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo expects big things of of Howell with a year under his belt.

“Last year, we were probably more limited than I’m used to being the first season because of the injury situation in the quarterback room,” Longo told reporters. “This year is a lot of fun, and I smile when I think about it, because we have been able to expand [the playbook] because we have more depth at quarterback.”

Howell has his top two targets back in Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown, who both went over 1,000 yards and caught double-digit touchdowns.

North Carolina landed at No. 18 in the initial Associated Press poll. The Tar Heels open their season against Syracuse on Sept. 12. The only currently ranked team on their schedule is No. 10 Notre Dame on Nov. 27th, but a rivalry matchup on Oct. 24 against NC State won’t be easy. The Wolfpack will be looking to avenge a 41-10 beatdown last year.