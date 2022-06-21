How to Watch ’37 Words’ Title IX Documentary Online

The latest sports documentary series to hit TV is “37 Words,” which chronicles the fight for women’s equality in sports, specifically federal civil rights law Title IX.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The first two episodes of the miniseries will premiere Tuesday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the third and fourth episodes will air on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Each episode will also be available on ESPN+ immediately after it premieres on TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch “37 Words” online:

If you can wait until after the TV premiere, each episode of “37 Words” will be available on ESPN+ after it premieres on ESPN:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every 30-for-30 documentary, dozens of different live sports and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “37 Words” on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “37 Words” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “37 Words” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “37 Words” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t offer a free trial but does now also include access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “37 Words” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

’37 Words’ Preview

Play

Fifty/50 and ESPN Films present 37 Words "37 Words" tells the inspiring story of Title IX – the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics; the decades spanning effort to nullify its impact; and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today. Featuring Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm,… 2022-06-15T15:29:11Z

Title IX was passed in 1972. It is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in any education organization that receives federal funding. The purpose actually had nothing to do with sports, but sports is where Title IX has had a huge impact for women’s equality.

According to the ESPN press release, “37 Words” tells the story of “the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics; the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact; and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today.”

The four-part series “charts the spectacular transformation that 37 words have inspired in American culture and the lives of women, as well as the many ways in which the spirit of this bold law has yet to be fully realized.”

The title, “37 Words,” refers to the text of Title IX, which reads, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The docuseries was filmed as part of ESPN’s celebration of Title IX’s 50th anniversary.

“This is an important milestone for Title IX and we wanted to find creative ways to celebrate it across ESPN and The Walt Disney Company. Whether it is our commitment to a rich package of live women’s sports highlighting the stories of female athletes across our platforms, the many talented women working in front of the camera, or the diverse teams behind the content we create, our commitment to elevating women in sports is unwavering. Fifty/50 has been an incredible endeavor made possible by so many at the company, and I have no doubt sports fans will appreciate the extraordinary work they have created,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports Content.

In addition to the docuseries, ESPN is also producing a companion podcast, which will feature Allison Glock interviewing notable figures featured in and behind the camera on the docuseries.

The first two episodes of “37 Words,” titled “Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman” and “Part 2: These Are Our Bodies,” premiere on June 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ESPN; the next two episodes, titled “Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX” and “Part 4: Generation Next,” air at the same time on June 28.