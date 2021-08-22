How to Watch 49ers vs Chargers Preseason on Amazon Prime

The San Francisco 49ers head south to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 22 in preseason action.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Chargers online:

49ers vs Chargers Preseason Preview

The Niners areas coming off a 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game. Jimmy Garoppolo went 3-3 for 26 yards and Trey Lance completed 5 of 14 passes for 128 yards and a very dynamic 80-yard touchdown. Josh Rosen played the most snaps for San Francisco in the loss, but he was waived this week, so it will be the Lance and Garoppolo show moving forward — and it should be packed with drama.

“They’re competing their ass off. They’re doing a good job,” Shanahan said about Garoppolo and Lance this week, via Yahoo Sports.

“It’s not about one guy versus the other guy. it’s about how good can Trey be, how good can Jimmy be. I think both of them, when you go through camp, you go through games you go through practices — it’s up and down throughout the whole thing. So that’s why I don’t sit and [say] who’s ahead of the other, what’s going on after each practice. They both bring different elements to our team. Both of them, I believe, can play at a high level and I’m trying to see which one does that the best for us,” Shanahan added.

One player who isn’t quite ready? San Francisco’s top pass rusher Nick Bosa, who is slated to return to practice sometime after this game. His brother Joey, of course, is on the other side with the Chargers, so there will be no on-field reunion for the Bosa brothers.

As for the Chargers, they’re coming off a 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. Starter Justin Herbert sat, so Chase Daniel and Easton Stick took the snaps at quarterback. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this week that his team would not play Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Derwin James at all this preseason, so expect more of the same at QB in this one for the Bolts.

“A big part of the NFL is how you play when some of your guys are down,” coach Brandon Staley said. “You still got to go out there and compete against the best teams in the league with some of your backups in there. So, I thought we were able to get a really good evaluation of some of our guys … having to block some of the edges and how we would plan if we had those guys in there. I thought it was a really good evaluation for us.”

Thus, it looks like this game will be an QB evaluation for the Niners, who need to see more evidence Lance is ready for the NFL before he starts, and a total roster evaluation for the Chargers, who are trying to set their depth behind Herbert and company.