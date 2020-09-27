49ers vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The New York Giants will host the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Giants online:

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including San Francisco, New York and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Giants live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Giants Preview

The 49ers rebounded from a Week 1 home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals by thumping the New York Jets 31-13 at MetLife Stadium last week, but it cost them considerable manpower from an already-hobbled roster.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered season-ending torn ACLs; running back Tevin Coleman suffered a knee sprain that’ll keep him out for a projected four weeks; fellow back Raheem Mostert will miss at least Week 3 with a knee sprain of his own; and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a high-ankle sprain that’ll keep him off the field against the Giants.

“A lot of guys went down today and my heart and prayers go out to them,” linebacker Fred Warner said, according to 49ers.com. “That’s what a lot of guys are thinking about right now. It’s tough. It’s a tough game. To have this many injuries this early on is a sucky situation. It’s next man up.”

Star tight end George Kittle didn’t suit up for the Jets game, having sprained a knee in Week 1. He won’t play in San Francisco’s Week 3 return to the MetLife Stadium turf.

Nick Mullens will get the start under center against the Giants. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 71 yards and an interception in relief of Garoppolo in Week 2.

“I thought Nick Mullens came in and made a couple of big plays,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “For the most part, we were running the ball and he didn’t have to do a ton.”

The Giants fell to the Chicago Bears 17-13 last week to drop to 0-2 on the season, enduring their own costly injuries in the process. Star running back Saquon Barkley sustained a season-ending ACL tear, and wideout Sterling Shepard missed almost the whole second half with turf toe. He’s since been placed on injured reserve.

The Giants have struggled to generate offense with and without Barkley and Shepard, amassing just 29 points and 586 yards from scrimmage across two contests.

On Wednesday, the team signed two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. He joins a backfield that features Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis.

“We have a lot of confidence in the backs we have here in Dion and Wayne,” Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said, according to ESPN. “Those guys will certainly get opportunities. For us to be able to sign a guy like Devonta Freeman is a real bonus for us.”