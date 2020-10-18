49ers vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) look to avoid losing three straight when they host the red hot Los Angeles Rams (4-1) Sunday night.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

49ers vs Rams Preview

After getting benched last Sunday in the 49ers’ embarrassing 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will get the nod again this week. Garoppolo threw two interceptions in four plays against the Dolphins, and he was eventually replaced by C.J. Beathard.

It seemed obvious Garoppolo hadn’t yet recovered from the ankle injury that had been ailing him the previous two weeks, and he finished the game 7-17 for 77 yards, no touchdowns and the two interceptions before getting pulled. The Niners quarterback said recently that the ankle has been feeling much better, however.

“It’s feeling great this week,” Garoppolo said Friday, per CBS Sports. “Made a lot of improvements, just that couple of extra days and consistently gotten better. Just one of those things, you got to keep working at it.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said heading into the Rams game — a game that has huge divisional implications for both teams — that he’s not too concerned about his quarterback’s injury, and he also suggested it’s something Garoppolo will have to play through.

“I’m not thinking about the ankle and I don’t think he is going into the game. I think you try to get to a point where you’re healthy enough to play, which a lot of guys are at, but a lot of guys have injuries they’ve got to play through. It’s the point of where you’re at in that. I think Jimmy’s at a better spot this week than he was last week. So, I don’t think about the ankle in that case. I expect him to go out and play well and that’s how I’ll judge him.”

The Rams have no such drama circling around them. They have won two straight, and have been playing well on both sides of the ball, averaging 27.2 points a game while ranking 4th overall in total defense. Quarterback Jard Goff has been on fire to start the season, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 1,372 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’ll be facing a 49ers group that sits right behind L.A., ranked 5th in total defense.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay isn’t preparing for a team with a losing record this week, however. “I mean, you flip the tape on, and it looks like an excellent team with no weaknesses on any one of the three phases. They’ve got great leadership, sound schemes, good players; it’s all the things that you’re looking for from a really good team, and they’ve got all those things,” McVay said about the 49ers this week.

The Rams enter the game favored by seven points on the road.