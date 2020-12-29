How to Watch 7 Little Johnstons Online Without Cable

One of TLC’s long-running reality families is back on Tuesday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT when 7 Little Johnstons debuts its eighth season.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch 7 Little Johnstons online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch 7 Little Johnstons live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 7 Little Johnstons live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch 7 Little Johnstons live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 7 Little Johnstons live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview

7 Little Johnstons : Then & Now | Season 1 & Season 15See how much The Johnston Family has changed since Season 1 of the show! Are they still living on top of each other? How have the girl's attitudes to dating changed? Does Alex still have trouble staying still? Subscribe to TLC UK for more great clips: https://www.youtube.com/c/TLCTVUK Like TLC UK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uktlc/ Follow TLC… 2020-06-29T16:31:33Z

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons showcases the lives of Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children — Jonah, Anna Marie, Elizabeth, Joseph and Emma. All seven of the Johnstons have achondroplasia dwarfism, which presents some unique challenges for them as they navigate raising children and the children becoming teenagers and adults.

In the eighth season, the show will chronicle the Johnstons’ experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The press release reads:

Since fans last caught up with the world’s largest-known little family, relationship statuses have changed, a pandemic has hit, and all the kids are back under one roof. Jonah has a new long-distance girlfriend, and he’s considering moving to a different state to be closer to her. Anna is loving college, but the pandemic has forced her to move home for the time being. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is balancing her relationship with her boyfriend Brice, as college courses coupled with a heavy nursing rotation are putting her at risk for burnout. Alex and Emma are still the youngest Johnstons, but they’re starting a whole new era as they enter high school. Meanwhile, after over 20 years of marriage, Trent and Amber are looking for ways to spice things up, and nothing is off limits: pole dancing, an intimacy coach and even building a “love shack” on their lawn!

The official description for the season eight premiere reads, “To keep boredom at bay during quarantine, the kids rope Trent and Amber into viral video challenges; it’s great family fun, but the cabin fever is putting a cramp in Trent and Amber’s bedroom life, so they decide to try a pole dancing class.”

FULL SNEAK PEEK Of 7 Little Johnston’s Season 8 Premier & TrailerWelcome To ENTERTAINMENT WITH MARIION TV Todays Episode/Segment is a “ FULL SNEAK PEEK Of 7 Little Johnston’s Season 8 Premiere & Trailer MAKE SURE U LIKE COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE * I don’t not take any ownership of music displayed in this video. Complete Ownership belongs to respected owner(s). Used under fair use policy. *… 2020-12-24T06:53:00Z

And the description for episode two, which airs Tuesday, January 5, teases, “Trent and Amber meet with an intimacy coach to spice things up, and a cooking competition inspires Alex to improve his culinary skills; Jonah’s girlfriend, Ashley, visits from Asheville, and Anna teaches new tricks to the family dog.”

TLC has also announced that after each new episode airs, fans can go online for a behind-the-scenes look at the show in a new digital series called “Inside the Episodes” where the Johnstons “dish on all the moments the cameras didn’t capture.” Check out the official website for more details.

TLC touts itself as the network that offers “remarkable real-life stories without judgment,” sharing “everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to ‘Bachelor’ Creator Owning Her ‘DWTS’ Win