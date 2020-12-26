76ers vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia 76ers are seeking a 2-0 start as they head to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks on Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Philadelphia (in 76ers markets) and MSG (in Knicks markets).

76ers vs Knicks Preview

The Sixers came out victorious in their opener behind a strong fourth quarter and a big double-double from big man Joel Embiid, who logged 29 points and 14 rebounds. It was the first game for the squad under new head coach Doc Rivers.

“It’s not about me,” Rivers said. “It’s about our guys. It’s about our team. And I’m the coach, and the coach is always going to be the fall guy. … That’s the way it is. Accept it and keep moving on.”

One player Rivers wants to see step up is Tobias Harris, who had just 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

“He just missed shots,” Rivers said. “I thought he was hesitant. I thought even that last drive when he made the free throws, I thought that should have been a dunk. We’ll watch the film. We’ll get him uncaged; he’ll be fine.”

Philadelphia got a nice boost from an improved bench, which was sparked by 19 points from Shake Milton. Veteran new addition Dwight Howard also provided a reliable big man off the bench with Embiid on the sideline, grabbing 10 rebounds in 13 minutes.

“It’s huge,” Simmons said of the bench. “It’s great to see guys come in, execute plays, and get to our stuff. Then on the defensive side, get stops, and take pride in our matchups, defensively. Everybody’s got to be on the same page, especially if it’s the other way around. Our second group’s not getting it done, guys got to step up. That’s what this team is built on.”

The Knicks were doomed by a slow second half in their opener, despite a great performance from second-year guard RJ Barrett, who scored 26 points.

“The way we played in the first half is the way we need to continue to play,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We probably played 24 minutes of good basketball and to win on the road, you have to do more than that.”

Knicks first-round pick Obi Toppin had just 9 points in his debut, adding 3 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“It was a learning experience,” Toppin said. “All of us have to get better at what we’re doing on court. We have a lot of games in front of us and a lot to learn.”

The 76ers are 7.5-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 219 points.