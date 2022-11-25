How to Watch ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ Movie Online for Free

Ring in the holiday season with “A Royal Corgi Christmas,” premiering on Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Hallmark and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “A Royal Corgi Christmas” online:

'A Royal Corgi Christmas' Preview

Hunter King and Jordan Renzo star in the romantic Christmas movie, "A Royal Corgi Christmas."

This new holiday film stars Hunter King and Jordan Renzo as the pair destined to find love at the holidays.

The Hallmark Channel press release reads:

Crown Prince Edmond (Renzo) returns home before Christmas to take the throne and brings a rambunctious Corgi pup for his mother. When he solicits the training expertise of Cecily (King), an American animal behavior expert, to make the corgi presentable for the annual Christmas ball, they both learn a lesson about what each truly wants from life.

The film co-stars Frank Smith as Hobbs), Julie Lamberton as Princess Victoria, Susannah De Wrixon as Queen Portia, Shane Mark Lennon as Carrington, Sam McGovern as Jacob, Sharon Coade as Lady Edgebury, and Erin McGathy as Gwen.

The rest of the new holiday film schedule on the Hallmark Channel is as follows (all times Eastern):

Saturday, November 26, 6 p.m.

“A Tale of Two Christmases,” starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick

Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m.

“Haul Out the Holly,” starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky

Sunday, November 27, 6 p.m.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster

Sunday, November 27, 8 p.m.

“A Holiday Spectacular,” starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Friday, December 2, 8 p.m.

“A Big Fat Family Christmas,” starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner

Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.

“A Fabled Holiday,” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey

Sunday, December 4, 8 p.m.

“Undercover Holiday,” starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar

Friday, December 9, 8 p.m.

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year,” starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell

Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Class Reunion,” starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan

Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m.

“The Holiday Sitter,” starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs

Friday, December 16, 8 p.m.

“Holiday Heritage,” starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete

Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz

Sunday, December 18

“Hanukkah on Rye,” starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb

Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a holiday film every Saturday night at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. The one airing right after Thanksgiving is “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” executive produced by Blake Shelton, based on his song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

“A Royal Corgi Christmas” premieres Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.