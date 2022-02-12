Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 271 Online

Buy UFC 271

Israel Adesanya steps into the octagon to defend his belt at UFC 271 in a rematch against Robert Whittaker on Saturday.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Preview

The Toyota Center in Houston plays host to UFC 271 on Saturday, where a stacked card will take place headlined by Israel Adesanya taking on Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their 2019 bout.

Whittaker lost the first fight via knockout in the second round, but said he feels better about where he’s as a fighter heading into the rematch. He’s won three straight fights since that loss to Adesanya — all by decision.

“I think I was just venting on him, to be honest,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie. “I was feeling the pressure from a lot of different avenues. I wasn’t happy with a lot of different things. I was just angling toward him, to be honest. I’ve let all that go. I’m pretty cool now. I’m quite happy with everything. I’m happy with the process, and I’m happy with where I am with the work I’ve put in. I look forward to getting across from him and getting to work.”

Another fight to watch is between two fan-favorite heavyweights Derek Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis — aka “The Black Beast” — is known for his one-hit, KO power, while “Bam Bam” Tuivasa is on a four-fight KO streak of his own. Tuivasa is known for doing a “shoey” after his wins, which is a beer out of a shoe. He proposed an interesting celebration if he beats Lewis.

“Well, he can throw it to me when I win and I’ll do a cuppy out of his ball guard then,” Tuivasa said

A side note is on the commentary team, which won’t include Joe Rogan, who has been embroiled in online controversy. Adesanya had the back of the long-time commentator.

“First off, let me take this one, hold up I’m Black, I can take this one,” Adesanya said. “There’s a lot of c–ts in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf–-kers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. F–k the noise.”

Main Card

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

265 lbs.: Derek Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Prelims

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

125 lbs.: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell — Canceled

265 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

Early ‘Prelims’

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

185 lbs.: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

170 lbs.: Mike Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells