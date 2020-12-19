Alabama vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship 2020

Top-ranked Alabama (10-0) looks to return to the SEC mountaintop and lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff as it faces off against Florida (8-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Alabama vs Florida online:

Alabama vs Florida Preview

The Crimson Tide have rolled to a perfect 10-0 record and really haven’t been tested this season. Alabama has outscored its opponents 212-36 the last four weeks behind a stifling defense and juggernaut offense led by Heisman candidate Mac Jones.

Jones has passed for 3,321 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season, leading the nation in QBR at 96.

Alabama will face off against another dynamic quarterback talent in Kyle Trask, who has blossomed into one of the nation’s best passers this season. Trask leads the nation in passing yards (3,717) and touchdowns (40) and has thrown just five interceptions.

“He’s a guy that has had a great year, very similar to Kyle (Trask),” Flordia coach Dan Mullen said of Jones. “He does a great job managing their offense, distributing the ball to all the different playmakers, getting them in the right place at the right time, taking what the defense gives him.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was equally complimentary of Trask.

“I think he does a really good job of getting the ball in the right place, relative to reading the defense and knowing the offense like he does,” Saban said. “He’s very accurate with the ball. And I think those two things are probably the most important things. He makes a lot of good decisions that get the ball in the hands of the playmakers, and they’ve certainly made their share of explosive plays this year, that’s for sure.”

Mullen is trying to beat Alabama for the first time in his coaching career as the head man, entering the matchup with a 0-9 record against the Crimson Tide.

“It would be huge,” Mullen said. “At Mississippi State we had a couple times we were right there, had opportunities to win in close games with them, weren’t able to pull it out at the time.

“He has done a great job of establishing the program, been there a long time,” said Mullen added. “When you look at what he has been able to build, the program he has been able to establish through the years, the stability of it, the combination of a very well coached team on the field and they do an unbelievable job of getting great players in as well.”

Florida will have to rebound after being upset by LSU last week, allowing the Tigers to win the game late on a field goal thanks in part to an undisciplined penalty when a player threw his shoe.

“I don’t know,” Mullen said of the late-game mistake. “I guess that’s a penalty. I have no idea what happened.”

Alabama is a massive 17-point favorite for the conference title tilt, with the total set at a whopping 74.5 points.