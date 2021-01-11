Alabama vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Alabama looks for its third title in six seasons as it clashes with a surging Ohio State squad in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN (regular broadcast), ESPN2 (CFP Live, featuring Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes), ESPNU (Skycast) and ESPNEWS (Film Room).

Alabama vs Ohio State Preview

Alabama and Ohio State have been staples of the College Football Playoff for as long as it has existed and prior to that. The powerhouse programs have been involved in 10 of the past 14 national title games, with Alabama winning most recently in 2017 and Ohio State in 2014.

For Alabama head coach Nick Saban, a title would be his sixth with the Crimson Tide.

“Every team is different. Every team has its own personality,” Saban said Sunday. “But it’s hard to compare teams.”

Alabama knocked off No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in a fairly comfortable fashion in the semifinal, 31-14. Alabama’s three stars all came to play. Mac Jones passed for four touchdowns, running back Najee Harris racked up 125 yards, and Hesiman-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith notched three touchdowns and 130 yards.

“I know this has been a difficult season for fans, players, coaches managing their team,” Saban said. “But I think this is good for everyone when we have these games, people have something to be interested in, and players have the opportunity to compete.”

Unlike most teams around the country, Alabama hasn’t been to affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, having just one game postpones. And Saban has tested positive two times.

“Our team has shown a lot of maturity and perseverance throughout the season,” Saban said. “We told our players basically the team that shows the maturity to be able to handle disruptions is going to have the best chance to be successful in the end, and consistency in performance is always a key to success, and that perseverance has shown up in the way we’ve been able to play with consistency.”

Ohio State pulled off an upset of Clemson in their semifinal game, besting the Tigers 49-28 to move to 7-0 during a condensed season.

A big question for the Buckeyes is the health of quarterback Justin Fields, who was banged up against Clemson but stayed in the game, passing for six touchdowns. There’s been no update to his status or injury.

“Justin has had a good week of practice,” Day said. “He’s done a really good job preparing, and I think that’s the thing that he felt like he did a good job going into last game, was just preparing at a high level, and he’s continued to do that this week.”

Alabama is a 9-point favorite for the title game. The total is set at a high 74.5 points.