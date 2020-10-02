How to Watch Texas A&M vs Alabama Football Without Cable

Two of the top 15 teams in the nation face off in this one when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Texas A&M vs Alabama online:

Texas A&M vs Alabama Preview

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 38-19 victory over Missouri last week. Nick Saban’s squad was outscored in the second half, however, and they were out-gained in a big way, with Missouri gaining 209 yards to Alabama’s 99.

“I came home and felt really bad that I must’ve done a really, really bad job not in getting the players ready to play the game but maintaining their intensity throughout the game,” Saban said about the win. “Our players — it’s the worst thing you can do is play poorly and win. We played poorly in the second half. I don’t think anybody’s immune from that. I told the players that, so I’m not talking about them behind their back.”

Saban and company will be going up against an Aggies team had three turnovers in their 17-12 win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Quarterback Kellen Mond and the entire offense struggled to move the ball consistently, and they were derailed by all the turnovers. Mond went 17-28 for 189 yards and a touchdown, a solid effort, and head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game that his quarterback wasn’t a huge reason for the team’s turnover issues.

“I went back through the game,” Fisher said this week. “[His] decision-making went well. “Kellen has played a lot of football and had a lot of experience and we’ll keep playing and doing what we’re doing and keep developing those other guys.”

Turnovers really were the primary reason the Aggies scored just 17 points last week. They were able to move the ball, averaging 6.8 yards a play while also rushing for 183 yards on 27 carries. They’ll be going up against an Alabama defense that gave up 4.4 yards per play last week, so how well Mond navigates the defense will be key.

On the other side, Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones will look to light up a strong Aggies defense. Jones threw for two touchdowns last week, going 18 of 24 for 249 yards, and he didn’t look like he had much rust. If the Aggies don’t pressure him effectively and often, they could be staring at a long afternoon.

Alabama has a 10-2 lead over A&M in this series. The Tide are 18 point favorites in this one.