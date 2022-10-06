How to Watch ‘Alaska Daily’ TV Show Online for Free

The newest crime drama to hit TV is “Alaska Daily,” premiering on Thursday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Alaska Daily” streaming live online:

In new crime drama “Alaska Daily,” Oscar-winner Hilary Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, a “fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption,” according to the ABC press release.

The pilot episode establishes the show’s core mystery, which is that there are a string of missing women, including GLoria Nanmac, an Indigenous woman who went missing two years prior, that no one is investigating.

“When she goes to dinner with her old boss, who’s courting her to come to Alaska, Eileen sees pictures of these women, and understands — as she starts doing research — that this is a huge, horrific situation, and nobody is investigating. Another woman disappears and gets forgotten, and another. Even saying that gives me chills. There’s no world in which that should ever be happening, especially now in 2022,” Swank told Parade in an interview about the show.

On October 13 comes episode two, titled “A Place We Came Together.” Its description reads, “When Roz (Grace Dove) and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire (Meredith Holzman) investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna (Ami Park) learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost.”

Then on October 20 comes episode three, titled “It’s Not Personal.” Its description reads, “Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin (Craig Frank) learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley (Jeff Perry) must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.”

In her interview with Parade, Swank said that Eileen is like a dog with a bone on this case.

“I call her no-nonsense, and she doesn’t suffer fools. I don’t think she’s rude; she’s very New York, very matter-of-fact, and she calls people on what she feels is BS. She’s hell-bent on continuing to reveal that the article she wrote was true, that her source was good and to keep digging deeper into that specific investigation,” said Swank.

“Alaska Daily” co-stars Matt Malloy as Bob Young and Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin.

“Alaska Daily” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.