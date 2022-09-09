How to Watch ‘American Gigolo’ 2022 Remake Streaming Online

The latest drama coming to TV is “American Gigolo,” a sequel to the 1980 film of the same name. The series will premiere on the actual Showtime TV channel on Sunday, September 11, but the premiere will be available to stream on Showtime’s digital platforms starting Friday, September 9.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “American Gigolo” streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

“American Gigolo” is a 1980 erotic crime drama starring Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. Gere played Julian Kaye, a male escort for wealthy women in Los Angeles. Julian finds himself embroiled in a murder case when of his clients turns up dead. Hutton played Michelle, a woman Julian was dating who is torn about lying for Julian to give him an alibi.

The series is actually a continuation of the film. It stars Jon Bernthal as Julian, 15 years after hte events of the movie. He is investigating the setup that got him sent to prison for a client’s murder and he wants to reconnect with Michelle (played here by Gretchen Mol).

The Showtime press release reads:

“American Gigolo” follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle, his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

Additional casting includes Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady as Julian’s best friend and mentor Lorenzo. Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross and Melora Walters also guest star.

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” said Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine in a press release. “Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of ‘American Gigolo.’ Writer-director David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”

The premiere episode is called “Pilot” and its description reads, “After 15 years in prison, former gigolo Julian Kaye is suddenly exonerated from a wrongful murder conviction and released with no interest in the life he had and no idea who framed him.”

On September 18 comes episode two, titled “Pretty Baby.” Its description reads, “Julian’s attempts to break free and start a new life of honest means are sabotaged when his old madam delivers a cryptic message about a young girl’s suicide; Michelle circumvents her husband to find their runaway son.”

Then on September 25 comes episode three, titled “Rapture.” Its description reads, “Julian tries to interpret a dead woman’s message as Colin finds himself on the run from his father’s violent associates. Michelle realizes her son is in more danger than she thought – and so is Julian.”

“American Gigolo” premieres on Friday, September 9 on Showtime streaming and on Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Showtime the channel.