American Idol Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free (2021)

Long-running reality singing competition American Idol returns for its fourth season on ABC Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of American Idol online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch American Idol live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

‘American Idol’ Season 19 Preview

Ryan is READY – American Idol 2021 on ABCWhen that magic comes in the room, it brings all of us alive 🤩 Ryan Seacrest is READY for #AmericanIdol premiering Feb 14. Are you?! See more of American Idol 2021 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN… 2021-01-23T18:00:09Z

Sunday, February 14 marks the premiere of the 19th season of American Idol, the fourth on ABC. Ryan Seacrest returns as the host, Bobby Bones is the in-house mentor, and Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan return as the judges.

According to the ABC press release, “After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will embark on a journey with our judges in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists.”

Contestants in the premiere episode include Claudia Conway, daughter of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Other auditionees include Stephen Henry, Anilee List, Jason Warrior, Nia Renee, Mario Adrion, DJ Johnson, Ryan Romano, Jessica Smalley, Stelle Amor, Grace Kinstler, Benson Boone, and Bella Lucareli.

In episode two, airing Sunday, February 21, auditionees include Liahona Olayan, Ammon Olayan, Calvin Upshaw, Willie Spence, Yurisbel, Ace Stiles, Chayce Beckham, Anthony Guzman, Hannah Everhart, Amanda Mena, and Casey Bishop.

In a pre-show interview, Bones told Parade that the show realizes the large role social media plays in getting “discovered” in this day and age.

“Idol acknowledges the real world, meaning it’s aware that people are getting [known from] TikTok and Instagram. We’re like, ‘Great, come be exactly who you are, we’re not going to change you — let’s see how far your talent and your voice will take you.'”

He also teased some upcoming changes for Hollywood Week, saying, “We have changed the categories a bit where people get to choose their format. So that’s a change. In Hollywood Week, the judges went around into the rooms a bit more than ever before and worked with the contestants as well. We had duets last year, but the big twist this year was the judges paired people up.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.