How to Watch American Selfie Documentary Online

The latest documentary from Showtime Films is American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself, premiering Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself Preview

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary FilmAcclaimed filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi captures a snapshot of The United States of America as the country faces a pandemic, a presidential election and a costly financial collapse. Watch the premiere on Friday, October 23 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME. #SHODocs #AmericanSelfie Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: https://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME… 2020-10-08T16:01:18Z

From filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi comes a cross-country journey filmed during one of the United States’ most tumultuous years in history. American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself was shot entirely in 2020 as director, producer, and cinematographer Pelosi “fearlessly enters the heart of a nation and reflects back urgent, and at times, uncomfortable, truths,” according to the press release from Showtime.

“Placing viewers directly within the most consequential events of our era, Pelosi takes the pulse of the country capturing the fervor of this precise moment. Powerful and provocative, American Selfie raises critical questions about the stark divisions in how Americans feel and asks if it’s possible to ever find a way to a more perfect union. As unthinkable perils engulf the land, Pelosi bravely captures the rising tensions among warring factions that eventually spill over and erupt into protests in the streets.

“Pelosi’s journey begins taking the temperature of America in a massively consequential election year, yet as previously unimaginable perils engulf the land, she bravely captures the rising tensions among warring factions of a nation on an existential precipice.”

Alexandra Pelosi – 'American Selfie' | The Daily Social Distancing ShowDocumentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi discusses her movie "American Selfie," her firsthand experience with police violence against Black Lives Matter protesters, and her hope for the future. Watch new episodes of The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah Monday to Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on CTV Comedy Channel: https://www.ctv.ca/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah 2020-10-08T18:00:03Z

The trailer for the documentary focuses on three main topics: the coronavirus pandemic, the protests against police brutality and systemic racism, and the political polarization in the country.

“The purpose of this film was to take the temperature of how people feel about America today — to take a selfie of how America looks in 2020,” Pelosi said in a statement. “It’s an artifact of this moment in time, and I’m immensely grateful to [executive producer] Sheila Nevins, MTV Documentary Films and Showtime for bringing this film to audiences at such an urgent time.”

Pelosi’s previous documentaries include Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi, The Words that Built America, Meet the Donors: Does Money Talk?, and the Emmy-nominated Journeys With George, which follows George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.

American Selfie premieres Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch 537 Votes Documentary Online Without Cable